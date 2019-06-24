Put surplus zucchinis to work for new county fair event; 2 practice sessions in August
Zucchini Car Contest? Really?
Green, yellow, skinny, fat — calling all zucchinis willing to transform themselves into race cars.
The first-ever Zucchini Car Contest takes place Saturday, Sept. 7, during the Yavapai County Fair, so gardeners should be planting their crops by now.
In preparation for this exhilarating, heart-stopping event, two local libraries are hosting practice sessions. Those wanting to try out their creative skills have two opportunities to gather for a pre-fair session.
Prescott Public Library will host a Create a Zucchini Racecar event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; and Prescott Valley Public Library hosts its practice session from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Participants need to bring their own zucchini car bodies. Master Gardeners will have handy everything else imaginable for embellishing the speedy squash: beads, push pins, glitter, pipe cleaners, colored popsicle sticks, etc.
Those wanting to include personal items, logos, emblems and trimmings should bring them to the practice session. Vegetable and non-vegetable parts may be used in construction.
On race day, Sept. 7, entrants with zucchini in hand will be admitted free to the fair. All “zuc” vehicles must be registered in the Horticulture Department in the Mackin Building by noon, with judging taking place at 1 p.m.
Three highly distinguished Master Gardeners make up the judging panel for three contestant categories:
• Class A: 0-12 years of age.
• Class B: 13-18 years of age.
• Class C: 19-99 years of age.
Judges will look for the best interpretation of this year’s County Fair theme, “Where Family Comes Together.” The best creative use of a zucchini, and the ability of the race car to actually move a short distance while retaining all its parts are other criteria.
The Yavapai County Fair takes place Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 5-8, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 850 Rodeo Drive, west off Miller Valley Road.
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
