Prosecutor: Theft ring took $4 million in used cooking oil
RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal agents say they’ve mopped up a theft ring involving 21 co-conspirators, responsible for stealing a precious commodity: $3.9 million worth of used cooking oil known as “yellow grease.”
A federal indictment unsealed Thursday says the thieves targeted eateries in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia for five years, pumping used oil from restaurant storage tanks into trucks for shipment around the country.
This oil is greasy gold for biodiesel companies. U.S. Agriculture Department data show a 100-pound load of “yellow grease” is worth $25.
A statement from U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. says the oil rendering industry loses between $45 million and $75 million to oil theft each year.
The suspects face conspiracy and money laundering charges that carry prison sentences of up to 25 years.
Related Stories
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
25
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
25
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
27
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
29
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...