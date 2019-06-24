OFFERS
Prosecutor: Theft ring took $4 million in used cooking oil

Police say this image from video shows Alvaro Mendez Flores stealing about 150 gallons of used cooking grease from a Burger King in Fairfax County, Virginia on April 4, 2019. Officers who searched his truck found a 1,600-gallon tank, water pumps and hoses used to pump the grease, according to the search warrant. Used cooking grease can be sold on the black market to make biodiesel fuel. (Fairfax County police)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 24, 2019 10:35 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal agents say they’ve mopped up a theft ring involving 21 co-conspirators, responsible for stealing a precious commodity: $3.9 million worth of used cooking oil known as “yellow grease.”

A federal indictment unsealed Thursday says the thieves targeted eateries in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia for five years, pumping used oil from restaurant storage tanks into trucks for shipment around the country.

This oil is greasy gold for biodiesel companies. U.S. Agriculture Department data show a 100-pound load of “yellow grease” is worth $25.

A statement from U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. says the oil rendering industry loses between $45 million and $75 million to oil theft each year.

The suspects face conspiracy and money laundering charges that carry prison sentences of up to 25 years.

