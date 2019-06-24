Prescott Valley in Brief: Walmart car show set for June 29

Walmart car show set for June 29

The Prescott Valley Walmart is hosting a car show on Saturday, June 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-oriented event will feature classic cars, food vendors, music, a silent auction and a drawing. The car show will take place in the Walmart parking lot located at 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road.

All car makes and models are welcome. Pre-registration cost is $25 per entry; $35 on the day of the event. Registration includes a goody bag. Proceeds benefit the Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network. For more information, visit GivetoPCH.org/WalmartCarShow, or call Greg James at 602-448-2212, email at playingmusic@cableone.net.

Sneak peek July 1 of PBS ‘Chasing the Moon’ series

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will be hosting a sneak peek of the PBS American Experience “Chasing the Moon — Part One: The Early Years” from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, in the first-floor auditorium.

The library event previews the upcoming American Experience film, “Chasing the Moon,” a six-hour documentary series about the space race, from its earliest beginnings to the monumental achievement of the first lunar landing in 1969 and beyond. The preview is free. No registration is required.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

The documentary series begins at 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, on Arizona PBS.

‘The Public’ is Monday Night Movie on July 15

Join the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., on July 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. for Monday Night Movies. This month the library is showing “The Public,” starring Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin and Taylor Schilling.

An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold. Free. No registration is required.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Learn about search for ancient agave cultivars on July 12

Author Ron Parker will present “Chasing Centuries — The Search for Ancient Agave Cultivars across the Desert Southwest” on Friday, July 12, from 3 to 4 p.m., at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. The book will be available for purchase at the event.

Parker will examine the relationship between pre-Columbian Native Americans and agaves (century plants) in Arizona. These folks developed, gardened, and farmed their own unique agaves, and many of these plants are still found exactly where they were originally planted hundreds of years ago.

Parker is an outdoorsman, xeric plant enthusiast, and amateur botanist who spends half his time gardening and the other half exploring natural habitat across Arizona and neighboring states, primarily chasing agaves and archaeological sites. He has been studying agave populations in Arizona for many years, and has been out in the field with botanists and regional archaeologists. He maintains a xeric plant discussion forum, Agaveville.org, an online repository for information on agaves and other succulent plants.

Bradshaw Mountain East’s gym is open

Bradshaw Mountain’s east campus gym at 6411 N. Robert Road is open for public use Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through July 31, except July 4.

All ages are welcome, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Bring only water into the gym.

Back to School Fair set for Aug. 1

The Humboldt Unified School District invites families to its Back to School Resource and Wellness Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the district office, 6411 N. Robert Road.

The fair is a one-stop event to provide families with the services and support needed to enjoy a successful school year.

The district will offer healthy food samples, information about community resources such as Boys and Girls Club, Girl Scouts and Yavapai Regional Medical Center, and a free backpack with school supplies for students.

For more information, call Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109.

American Legion to have Friday dinners in July

American Legion Post 78 Humboldt will feature Friday dinners in July.

The menu will be as follows: July 5, rib dinner; July 12, Auxiliary fish fry; July 19, Italian dinner; and July 26, Mexican dinner.

Cost is $10. For more information, call 928-632-5185.

Memorial horseshoe tourney is June 29

All horseshoe pitchers are invited to participate in the second annual Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament on Saturday, June 29, sponsored by the Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. The horseshoe pits are located at the American Legion Park, 3281 N. Bob St., between Navajo Drive and East Yavapai Road in Prescott Valley.

Entry fee is $15 and horseshoes are available. All proceeds go to fund American Legion programs, which benefit veterans, youths, national security and Americanism.

Check-in time is 7:30 to 8 a.m. with pitching to start at 8:30 a.m. For all novice pitchers, this will be a blind draw doubles event and for semi-professional pitchers, and this event will be handicapped. The main prerequisite is a desire to have a little fun for the day and meet people in the community and surrounding areas with common interests.

Many Prescott Valley area businesses and individuals have donated door prizes to be awarded during the tournament.

The American Legion is celebrating its 100th anniversary during 2019. Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108, its Auxiliary and Legion Riders have supported veterans and the youth in the community since 1982. For more information, call Post Commander Gary Taylor at 928-713-6339.

PVPD Youth Academy set for July 8-12

The Prescott Valley Police Department will host its summer 2019 Youth Academy, “A Peek behind the Curtain,” from Monday to Friday, July 8-12, at the Police Department. Academy size is limited to 15 students, ages 14 to 18, who are attending school within the town limits of Prescott Valley in August. This program is being offered free to these students.

The Police Department wants the community’s youth to see what it means to be a police officer, to live a life of sacrifice and service to a community, and how rewarding and fulfilling this life can be. Attendees will leave the academy certified in first aid. They will have exciting experiences in team building and learn about the importance of professionalism in times of crisis.

Applications for the academy are available at the police station, online http://www.pvaz.net/894/Youth-Police-Academy, at the public library, and at area schools.

The Police Department is requesting donations from the business community in the form of cash sponsorships, water, and nutritious snacks for youth academy participants. Sponsors will be recognized in printed material and social media for their contributions to this program. Please make checks payable to “Prescott Valley Police Foundation” with Youth Academy on the memo line; 100% of donations will go to this program. Donations can be dropped off at the station, or contact CSO Jodi Mullins at 928-772-5164.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. You may also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Town is seeking volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from town residents to serve on the Parks & Recreation Commission, the Arts and Culture Commission, and the Board of Directors of the Municipal Property Corporation.

The parks commission recommends regulations and policy for the administration, control and improvement of the public parks. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of Parks & Recreation programming, special events, and parks maintenance. Those appointed must live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits.

The town is also accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission. Positions available are for one voting member and two non-voting members.

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. It is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture.

The town is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Board of Directors of the Municipal Property Corporation (MPC). This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council.

The MPC facilitates financing of selected capital projects for the Town. Related experience is desirable. Preference will be given to those applicants who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits, but applicants living outside the town limits will also be considered.

Applications for all of these are available in the Executive Management Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coffee With a Cop scheduled for July 2

Coffee With a Cop is a venue for non-threatening, social interaction between law enforcement officers and residents of the community. It’s a chance to connect, ask questions, voice your concerns and get to know your local area police officers in a casual, relaxed atmosphere. The next Coffee With a Cop event will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Denny’s, 7925 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley.

Upcoming dates:

• Thursday, Aug. 1, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at HomeSmart Fine Homes & Land, 8133 Highway 69, Suite C, Prescott Valley;

• Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Sally B’s Cafe, 7680 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley.

The Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies, or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.