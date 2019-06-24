OFFERS
Mon, June 24
Photos: Horses with H.E.A.R.T. has new (tack) digs

Horses with H.E.A.R.T. Executive Director Pam Berry stands in front of the organization’s new tack building, which was unveiled and dedicated Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Horses with H.E.A.R.T. Executive Director Pam Berry stands in front of the organization’s new tack building, which was unveiled and dedicated Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Originally Published: June 24, 2019 1:42 p.m.

photo

Joe Darger stands in Horses with H.E.A.R.T.’s new tack building. Darger was on the team that helped build the structure. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Horses with H.E.A.R.T. unveiled and dedicated the organization’s new tack building Wednesday, June 19.

Horses with H.E.A.R.T., Inc. (Hands-on Equine Assisted Riding Therapy) was founded in 1993 by Vickie Stuart to provide individuals with disabilities the opportunity to participate in therapeutic and recreational horseback riding.

The inspiration came from her work as a speech therapist working with Special Education students at Del Rio Elementary School in Chino Valley.

To contact the organization, 2705 S. Highway 89, visit www.hwhonline.org or email info@hwhonline.org.

