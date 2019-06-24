Photos: Horses with H.E.A.R.T. has new (tack) digs

Horses with H.E.A.R.T. unveiled and dedicated the organization’s new tack building Wednesday, June 19.

Horses with H.E.A.R.T., Inc. (Hands-on Equine Assisted Riding Therapy) was founded in 1993 by Vickie Stuart to provide individuals with disabilities the opportunity to participate in therapeutic and recreational horseback riding.

The inspiration came from her work as a speech therapist working with Special Education students at Del Rio Elementary School in Chino Valley.

To contact the organization, 2705 S. Highway 89, visit www.hwhonline.org or email info@hwhonline.org.