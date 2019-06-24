Pet Focus: Han Solo - Chino Valley Animal Shelter
Originally Published: June 24, 2019 1:49 p.m.
Meet Han Solo, an approximately 10-month-old (possible) Mastiff mix. Han Solo is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, good with other dogs, and great with people of all ages.
This boy is sweet, loving and has a great personality. He is house trained and loves to play and go on walks.
If you would like to meet this handsome fellow, please stop by the shelter!
Contact the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
