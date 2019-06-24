Obituary: Angeline (Angie) Henrie
Angeline (Angie) Henrie, 84, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away May 31, 2019. She was born Nov. 8, 1934, in Manassa, Colorado, to Asa David Miller and Mary Ruth Miller.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Sam Henrie; her sister, Joan; daughters, Angel Griffin and Nyla Thomson; and sons, Samuel Grant Henrie, James Radford Henrie, and William Kelley Henrie. She has four grandchildren: Levi Sledd, Alaina Thomson, Liam Henrie, and Rowan Henrie. Always strong and positive, Angie was the rock for her family and friends. She was a much loved mom and grandma.
People remember her as helpful and kind, with a warm sense of humor.
She loved literature and wrote two books. The Enabler: When Helping Hurts the Ones You Love (Wheatmark Publishing) is a best-selling self-help classic, one that has been published in several languages and used as assigned reading in co-dependence support groups such as Al-Anon. The sequel will be released soon.
Angie served as Curator of Education at the Sharlot Hall Museum for 25 years. She organized the first Folk Arts Fair and other events and festivals. She earned a B.S. in Human Development and Family Relations from BYU and an M.A. in Counseling Psychology from Norwich University. She was a lifetime member and active supporter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 29, at 3 p.m., at the Prescott Public Library Founders Suite. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Angie’s name to NAMI. Information provided by survivors.
