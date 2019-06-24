OFFERS
Name that show! Chino Chamber director hosts contest for new radio show

Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Director Lorette Brashear, left, interviews Horses with H.E.A.R.T. Executive Director Pam Berry during her KQNA “Talk of the Town” show. (Bill Monroe/Courtesy)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: June 24, 2019 noon

Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Director Lorette Brashear is holding a contest, searching for the name for her new upcoming radio show.

“I don’t necessarily want to call it ‘Community News’ because that’s kind of boring but I would like something catchy and something fun and so I’m opening it up to everyone out there to say, ‘Hey, we need help. We need help with a name,” Brashear said. “The world is your oyster as long as it’s not crude and it’s respectful of the Quad Cities.”

Imagination is welcome and encouraged to distinguish it as a community show, she said. Anyone can enter as it’s an opportunity to have fun with the show and have the chance to call it something everyone can all own.

The winner will receive a gift card to a local restaurant.

Entries can be emailed to Brashear at director@chinovalley.org or given by calling the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493. Deadline for entries is Friday, July 12, and the show begins in mid-July, airing Saturday mornings from 7 to 8 a.m. on Great Circle Media’s Fun Oldies station found at 97.9FM.

Brashear also said she’s looking for anyone who would like to sponsor the show, calling it a chance for business owners to get their business recognized as well as to sponsor a quad-city radio show.

This will be Brashear’s second radio show. She currently has one at KQNA.

The opportunity to host this new show happened because she was in the right place at the right time, she said. She was called and asked if it would be something she’d have an interest in hosting and jumped on board.

Brashear’s current radio show is “Talk of the Town” on Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m. on KQNA 1130AM. It is specific to Chino Valley and the chamber’s members as is her podcast, Brashear said.

“What I would like to do with this (second) one, being that we have another opportunity for radio, is to basically make this a community show and open this up to the Quad Cities,” she said. “Anyone that has any sort of community event or anything going on in the community, whether it’s a new staff member or some really great news about their business, they can come on and talk about it.”

