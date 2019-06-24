Missing Prescott man’s pickup found at remote ranch; search for him continues

A search unit from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) located the pickup truck of a 64-year-old Prescott man on June 23, three days after he was reported missing.

Deputies found John Saville’s unoccupied truck in a remote area of Yolo Ranch, northwest of Prescott.

“A full complement of search teams and aircraft were deployed [June 23] and are continuing the search effort this morning [June 24],” YCSO public affairs coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn said in an email Monday morning.

YCSO reported June 21 that at around 3 p.m. June 7, Saville left his home in Prescott in his faded silver 1991 Nissan pickup truck with a red tailgate that has a license plate number of BZG 6035.

Deputies say Saville, who’s 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds, and mostly bald with gray hair and brown eyes, was carrying a backpack and had intended to return home sometime between June 16 and 18.

YCSO said it learned at noon June 20 that Saville was missing. Deputies immediately deployed 4x4/quad units and a Department of Public Safety (DPS) Ranger helicopter to the area, but found no sign of Saville or his vehicle.

On June 21, YCSO’s Rescue 1 helicopter flew about eight hours in a widened search area, but again didn’t see any signs of Saville or his pickup. Deputies say their search effort is ongoing based on Saville’s last reported hiking plans.

Attempts by YCSO to call Saville, an experienced hiker, were unsuccessful, and several ranch owners in the general vicinity told deputies that they hadn’t seen him.

Saville has ties to Big Fork, Montana, and YCSO deputies have notified local police there regarding Saville’s disappearance.

The search continues. Anyone with information about Saville’s whereabouts should call YCSO at 928-771-3260.

