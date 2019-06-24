Livernois sentenced to nearly 8 years for meth possession

A 42-year-old Chino Valley man whom Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) caught with both methamphetamine and suspected “mimic pills” containing fentanyl in 2018, was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison Monday, June 24, at Yavapai County Superior Court.

Christopher Livernois, who had signed a plea agreement offered by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office on May 13, 2019, was arrested Nov. 1, 2018, after PANT received information that he possessed large quantities of illicit drugs.

The original plea agreement stipulated that Livernois plead guilty to the most serious felony, possession of meth for sale, and serve nine years in prison, making him ineligible for early release.

However, Superior Court Judge Thomas Kelly on Monday agreed to lessen the term of Livernois’ sentence to seven years and 11-plus months because Livernois had accrued 388 days credit for time served. Livernois has been participating in a pre-sentence worker program.

Livernois garnered a delayed sentence as part of an agreement he made with Kelly in May. Kelly allowed Livernois to continue working in an employment work program and tend to family and medical issues before his transfer to a Department of Corrections prison.

With two members of his family in the courtroom Monday, Livernois, who was wearing an orange jumpsuit with his arms and legs shackled, fought back tears as he explained his circumstances to Kelly.

Livernois said that the last time he was in prison, he completed all of his treatment programs and earned an associate’s degree in substance abuse counseling.

“I’ve tried to kick substance abuse,” Livernois said. “I am going to choose sobriety everyday – not because I’m in a bad spot, but because what’s best [for me] is a spiritual awakening. For 7-1/2 years, I was clean, but it didn’t help me. I’m going to follow my dad [and his example of spirituality].”

Kelly said the court “considered aggravated mitigating factors” and Livernois’ “strong family support” when deciding an appropriate sentence for Livernois, who also owes fines, fees and assessments to the court.

“Mr. Livernois, I believe you,” Kelly said in response to the contrite Livernois, imploring that he “stay sober.” “Addiction is an insidious monkey you can’t get off your back. … If you don’t screw up, you have a lifetime ahead of you. I’m confident that you can do this. Good luck, Mr. Livernois.”

Deputy County Attorney Lewis Citrenbaum didn’t object to the delay in Livernois’ sentencing in May and he agreed to the new sentence handed down on Monday.

Last November, detectives found Livernois leaving a Prescott-area bar near Sixth Street in a silver sedan. A search of the vehicle revealed a backpack with meth and a pill container inside. The container reportedly had 55 blue pills marked M30, which PANT later identified as mimic pills laced with fentanyl.

Yavapai County attorneys subsequently charged Livernois with four felonies, including possession of meth for sale, a Class 2 felony; possession of meth paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony; possession of a narcotic drug (mimic pills) for sale, a Class 2 felony; and possession of narcotic drug paraphernalia (the pill bottle), a Class 6 felony.

Adam Zickerman, Livernois’ defense attorney, said May 13 that Livernois had possessed 16 grams of meth, which is equivalent to about 64 doses.

Livernois has had a checkered criminal past for the past 16 years. Law enforcement records show that he’d committed eight prior felonies since 2003, including a conviction for possession of dangerous drugs for sale in 2009.

