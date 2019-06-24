OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 25
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Livernois sentenced to nearly 8 years for meth possession
Chino Valley man, 42, headed to prison after short delay

Christopher Livernois was caught with both methamphetamine and suspected “mimic pills” containing fentanyl in 2018. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Christopher Livernois was caught with both methamphetamine and suspected “mimic pills” containing fentanyl in 2018. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: June 24, 2019 8:42 p.m.

A 42-year-old Chino Valley man whom Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) caught with both methamphetamine and suspected “mimic pills” containing fentanyl in 2018, was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison Monday, June 24, at Yavapai County Superior Court.

Christopher Livernois, who had signed a plea agreement offered by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office on May 13, 2019, was arrested Nov. 1, 2018, after PANT received information that he possessed large quantities of illicit drugs.

The original plea agreement stipulated that Livernois plead guilty to the most serious felony, possession of meth for sale, and serve nine years in prison, making him ineligible for early release.

However, Superior Court Judge Thomas Kelly on Monday agreed to lessen the term of Livernois’ sentence to seven years and 11-plus months because Livernois had accrued 388 days credit for time served. Livernois has been participating in a pre-sentence worker program.

Livernois garnered a delayed sentence as part of an agreement he made with Kelly in May. Kelly allowed Livernois to continue working in an employment work program and tend to family and medical issues before his transfer to a Department of Corrections prison.

With two members of his family in the courtroom Monday, Livernois, who was wearing an orange jumpsuit with his arms and legs shackled, fought back tears as he explained his circumstances to Kelly.

Livernois said that the last time he was in prison, he completed all of his treatment programs and earned an associate’s degree in substance abuse counseling.

“I’ve tried to kick substance abuse,” Livernois said. “I am going to choose sobriety everyday – not because I’m in a bad spot, but because what’s best [for me] is a spiritual awakening. For 7-1/2 years, I was clean, but it didn’t help me. I’m going to follow my dad [and his example of spirituality].”

Kelly said the court “considered aggravated mitigating factors” and Livernois’ “strong family support” when deciding an appropriate sentence for Livernois, who also owes fines, fees and assessments to the court.

“Mr. Livernois, I believe you,” Kelly said in response to the contrite Livernois, imploring that he “stay sober.” “Addiction is an insidious monkey you can’t get off your back. … If you don’t screw up, you have a lifetime ahead of you. I’m confident that you can do this. Good luck, Mr. Livernois.”

Deputy County Attorney Lewis Citrenbaum didn’t object to the delay in Livernois’ sentencing in May and he agreed to the new sentence handed down on Monday.

Last November, detectives found Livernois leaving a Prescott-area bar near Sixth Street in a silver sedan. A search of the vehicle revealed a backpack with meth and a pill container inside. The container reportedly had 55 blue pills marked M30, which PANT later identified as mimic pills laced with fentanyl.

Yavapai County attorneys subsequently charged Livernois with four felonies, including possession of meth for sale, a Class 2 felony; possession of meth paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony; possession of a narcotic drug (mimic pills) for sale, a Class 2 felony; and possession of narcotic drug paraphernalia (the pill bottle), a Class 6 felony.

Adam Zickerman, Livernois’ defense attorney, said May 13 that Livernois had possessed 16 grams of meth, which is equivalent to about 64 doses.

Livernois has had a checkered criminal past for the past 16 years. Law enforcement records show that he’d committed eight prior felonies since 2003, including a conviction for possession of dangerous drugs for sale in 2009.

Share Now: #StopFentanylNow

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Chino Valley man caught with meth, fentanyl-laced ‘mimic pills’ accepts plea deal
PANT makes arrests involving alleged use, sale of fentanyl
6 fentanyl cases concluded, 10 ongoing
Alleged ‘mimic pill’ dealers connected to fatal overdose death awaiting plea deals
Alleged fentanyl dealer and 2 others arrested by PANT

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries