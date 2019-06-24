OFFERS
Everett Jenks celebrates 100 years

Everett Jenks poses with his wife of 74 years, Charlene, both of Chino Valley at Jenks' birthday party. Jenks turned 100 years young on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Courtesy)

Everett Jenks poses with his wife of 74 years, Charlene, both of Chino Valley at Jenks' birthday party. Jenks turned 100 years young on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 24, 2019 1:52 p.m.

Everett Jenks of Chino Valley turned 100 years young on Thursday, May 30.

A birthday party was held on Saturday, June 1, and was attended by over 100 friends and relatives. His wife of 74 years Charlene; son Jon and his wife Christine; together with their two daughters and families attended.

One family traveled from Sydney, Australia, to attend.

Congratulations goes out to the Jenks family. A huge thanks to the members of the local Masonic and Eastern Star organizations for hosting the celebration, family said.

