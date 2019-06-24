Everett Jenks celebrates 100 years

Everett Jenks of Chino Valley turned 100 years young on Thursday, May 30.

A birthday party was held on Saturday, June 1, and was attended by over 100 friends and relatives. His wife of 74 years Charlene; son Jon and his wife Christine; together with their two daughters and families attended.

One family traveled from Sydney, Australia, to attend.

Congratulations goes out to the Jenks family. A huge thanks to the members of the local Masonic and Eastern Star organizations for hosting the celebration, family said.