Dewey-Humboldt Library dedicates area for late Betty Comfort

To honor the dedication and generosity of the late Betty Comfort, the Friends of the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library have created a space recognizing the efforts of the long-time volunteer.

Comfort, a Dewey-Humboldt resident who died in April 2018 at age 76, was instrumental in initiating the formation of the library in 2007. Prior to the opening of the town’s only library, Comfort spent years collecting books for part of the circulation.

Some of these books were destroyed by a fire, or the resulting water used by firefighters, in the vacant home she used for storage.

The dedication took place June 3 with members of the Friends of the Dewey-Humboldt Library honoring Comfort in an area of the library they are calling “Comfort’s Corner.” A plaque with her photo and information is located in the space.

Comfort, a former teacher with the Mayer Unified School District, also volunteered at the Kate Garber Memorial Community Activity Center and the food bank.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.