Deadline to nominate candidates for Prescott Valley Excellence Awards is June 29

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: June 24, 2019 11 a.m.

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations for its annual Prescott Valley Excellence Awards program where organizations and individuals who have made a significant contribution to Prescott Valley in Fiscal Year 2018-19 will be recognized.

The deadline to submit a nomination is June 29.

The Chamber solicits nominations from chamber members, community clubs, and organizations for these awards. The selected winners will be honored at Chamber’s Annual Banquet at 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Findlay Toyota Center. Tickets are $60 per person.

The selection committee includes the Chamber chairman, a town councilmember, school board member, member of the clergy, chamber member at large, and community member at large.

Here are the awards criteria:

Student of the Year: An outstanding, involved upper classmen chosen by student advisors and/or administration.

Teacher of the Year: A teacher nominated by a principal or school administrator who has made a significant impact on students, their school or education.

Organization of the Year: Recognition for service to and promotion of the community. A ‘not-for-profit’ civic and/or service organization. Need not be a member of the chamber.

Community Improvement: Recognition of the development or improvement of real property in Prescott Valley.

Norm Pariseau Volunteer of the Year: Need not be a member of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce. An individual who has served our community as a non-paid volunteer.

Citizen of the Year: Need not be a member of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce. An individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the community in service and/or leadership.

Business Leader of the Year: An individual who has demonstrated leadership in the advancement of the business community and economy of Prescott Valley.

Chamber Member of the Year: A member who has, through dedication, made an outstanding contribution to the Chamber of Commerce.

Prescott Valley Heritage Award: A person who was instrumental in the founding of Prescott Valley and/or its top organizations.

For questions or to RSVP, please call the chamber office at 928-772-8857 or visit pvchamber.org.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

