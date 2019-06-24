Deadline to nominate candidates for Prescott Valley Excellence Awards is June 29

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations for its annual Prescott Valley Excellence Awards program where organizations and individuals who have made a significant contribution to Prescott Valley in Fiscal Year 2018-19 will be recognized.

The deadline to submit a nomination is June 29.

The Chamber solicits nominations from chamber members, community clubs, and organizations for these awards. The selected winners will be honored at Chamber’s Annual Banquet at 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Findlay Toyota Center. Tickets are $60 per person.

The selection committee includes the Chamber chairman, a town councilmember, school board member, member of the clergy, chamber member at large, and community member at large.

Here are the awards criteria:

Student of the Year: An outstanding, involved upper classmen chosen by student advisors and/or administration.

Teacher of the Year: A teacher nominated by a principal or school administrator who has made a significant impact on students, their school or education.

Organization of the Year: Recognition for service to and promotion of the community. A ‘not-for-profit’ civic and/or service organization. Need not be a member of the chamber.

Community Improvement: Recognition of the development or improvement of real property in Prescott Valley.

Norm Pariseau Volunteer of the Year: Need not be a member of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce. An individual who has served our community as a non-paid volunteer.

Citizen of the Year: Need not be a member of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce. An individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the community in service and/or leadership.

Business Leader of the Year: An individual who has demonstrated leadership in the advancement of the business community and economy of Prescott Valley.

Chamber Member of the Year: A member who has, through dedication, made an outstanding contribution to the Chamber of Commerce.

Prescott Valley Heritage Award: A person who was instrumental in the founding of Prescott Valley and/or its top organizations.

For questions or to RSVP, please call the chamber office at 928-772-8857 or visit pvchamber.org.

