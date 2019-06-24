Daytime lane restrictions on Highway 69 in Dewey-Humboldt set for June 27
Drivers should use caution, allow extra travel time
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime lane restrictions on southbound Highway 69 in Dewey-Humboldt while a pavement-repair project is underway.
The following restrictions will occur from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27:
• Southbound 69 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) from Highway 169 (milepost 281) to First Street (milepost 279).
• A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT information line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
