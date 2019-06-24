OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 25
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Court rules against man seeking full $4.8M lottery prize he unwittingly split with scammers

Originally Published: June 24, 2019 9:30 p.m.

DENVER — A Colorado court has rejected a man’s claim he should be the sole recipient of a $4.8 million lottery prize.

The Denver Post reports the Colorado Court of Appeals says Amir Massihzadeh is only eligible for a third of the November 2005 jackpot.

The court’s ruling released Thursday says even though two other people had fraudulent tickets with the same number, the Boulder man was locked into a contract.

Massihzadeh accepted $568,990 after taxes, but did not know about the fraudulent tickets.

A criminal investigation 10 years later exposed a scheme to rig lotteries across state lines.

Massihzadeh’s attorneys argue he was not paid the correct prize, negating the state’s claim against liability.

The appeals court says the statute refers to the payment of “any prize,” which Massihzadeh received.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Man living at rescue mission wins $50K lottery prize
TV news report leads man to old shirt, $24 million jackpot
Man denied $5 million lottery win because 16-year-old son bought ticket
Winning Powerball ticket worth $429M sold in New Jersey
Watch: $768M Wisconsin Powerball winner ‘pretty much felt lucky’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries