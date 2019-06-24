OFFERS
County Supervisor Jack Smith resigns, accepts presidential appointment to state position
Smith begins US Department of Agriculture – Rural Development position July 8

Yavapai County Supervisor Jack Smith, for District 5, has submitted his letter of resignation to board Chair Randy Garrison effective Sunday, July 7. (Yavapai County/Courtesy)

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: June 24, 2019 4:13 p.m.

Yavapai County Supervisor Jack Smith, for District 5, has submitted his letter of resignation to board Chair Randy Garrison effective Sunday, July 7.

The June 23 letter informs the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors of his appointment by President Donald Trump’s administration to serve as the Arizona State director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture – Rural Development. Smith will begin Monday, July 8.

“We are very excited for Jack and his new position, and look forward to seeing him succeed in this new appointment,” Garrison said in a June 24 news release.

At the regular board of supervisors meeting July 3, board members will consider formal acceptance of Smith’s resignation, and also will discuss the process for filling the vacant District 5 seat.

Smith’s executive assistant, Cynthia Gentle, stated Monday, June 24, that Supervisor Smith is currently on vacation. Smith did not respond to a request for comment prior to press time.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

