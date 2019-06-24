Cooking with Diane: Mississippi Pot Roast

We just picked our first batch of garden peas, so I decided to serve them with mashed potatoes and this delicious pot roast.

Hope you like it as much as we did.

Mississippi Pot Roast

Ingredients:

1 boneless chuck roast

1 stick of butter

1 package brown gravy mix

1 cup beef broth

2 packages ranch dressing mix

12 whole pepperoncini peppers

¼ cup pepperoncini pepper juice

6 whole peppercorns

Directions:

Put everything into a crock pot and cook for 8 hours.