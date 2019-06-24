OFFERS
Chino Valley releases Fourth of July event and traffic plan

(Town of Chino Valley/Courtesy)

(Town of Chino Valley/Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 24, 2019 12:37 p.m.

The Chino Valley Police Department has established a Fourth of July event traffic plan to expedite traffic coming to and leaving the festivities at the Town of Chino Valley Community Center.

There will be designated parking for those in need of ADA accessible parking or who have a designated placard or license plate markings for accessible parking. There also will be general parking and event staff parking, according to a news release.

All general parking will be off Road 1 East between the Community Center and Territorial Early Childhood Center in a field owned by the City of Prescott. This facility will be manned by uniformed officers from the Chino Valley Police Department as well as Arizona Rangers. Signage will be in place to help guide motorists to the correct and most applicable parking location.

photo

(Town of Chino Valley/Courtesy)

The entrance to the designated ADA accessible location will be manned starting at 4 p.m. to ensure access is granted to those with ADA needs and designated placards or license plate markings. All others will be directed to the general parking area.

The event location has been granted a liquor license and no firearms or outside alcohol will be permitted into the venue. Signage will be posted as a reminder and security staff and law enforcement will be on site to ensure compliance with all applicable laws.

At 8:45 p.m., just prior to when the firework display begins, Chino Valley Police will place barricades to block roads and restrict access to the event location to only emergency vehicles. This setup for the traffic exit plan will ensure a speedy and safe exit from the event at the conclusion of the fireworks. No incoming traffic will be permitted from 8:45 and 9:45 p.m. with the exception of emergency vehicles. At 9:45 p.m. incoming traffic will be allowed from the north side (Road 1 East/Perkinsville Road) so that people may pick up family/friends attending the event without a vehicle.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Police Department.

