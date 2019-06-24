CASA advocates devoted to finding ‘forever homes’ for children placed in foster care

EDITOR'S NOTE: See related story, click here.

CASA Volunteering Anyone wishing to become a volunteer, can contact the CASA program at (928) 771-3165. Folks wishing to assist the program with financial donations can do so through the Yavapai County CASA For Kids Foundation that provides assistance for children in foster care. Contact the foundation through the website: https://yavapaicasaforkids.org

To at least a dozen toddlers and pre-school aged children in the last four years, Jodi McCabe is the lady who played games, read and snacked with them because her heart told her it was the right thing to do.

To a couple elementary-aged children she is now visiting every couple months, McCabe is the book lady.” On every visit to their grandparents’ home, she brings books she thinks they might want to read.

McCabe doesn’t do this for money or for accolades. She does it because she believes every child deserves a chance to grow up in a home where they are nurtured, loved and guided into adulthood.

The sad truth is that in Arizona some 600 or more children a month are removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse, according to state statistics.

Arizona leads the nation in the number of children per capita who are in group or shelter care; some 1,300 are forced to stay in emergency shelters three weeks or more awaiting a suitable foster placement. As of January, 14,500 children were living in foster care, according to statistics compiled by Arizonans for Children.

McCabe is a CASA – a certified volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate. Her sole role is to be an advocate for the children in the foster care system. They meet with parents, foster families, kinship guardians, teachers, even therapists and medical doctors, to inform their decisions.

McCabe’s case load has been all toddlers to elementary-age children. Other CASA advocates prefer to work with older children and teenagers.

Whatever their choice, the advocates are focused on the “home” they think will best enable the child to thrive and mature.

In her four years, McCabe, 52, retired from the insurance finance industry with two adult stepchildren and seven grandchildren, has handled 12 cases, including three active ones.

Once hearing about the program, she said, “Something just clicked.”

For the most part, McCabe said she is welcomed into her assigned children’s homes and lives. She strives to be a good listener, and report her findings at all court proceedings in a fair and accurate fashion. A dependency case averages 14 to 20 months.

As the child’s advocate, McCabe admits her opinion on what is best “doesn’t make everyone happy all the time.”

Yavapai County Judge Anna Young, who averages 500 cases a year, calls the CASA an essential ingredient in the process. Yavapai County now has 65 CASA volunteers; Young would like to see that number triple.

CASA of Arizona oversees the program statewide for all 15 counties. Today, there are 1,175 such advocates with 11,715 more children awaiting such a volunteer, according to organization statistics.

Each CASA must commit to 30 hours of required training to become certified. The CASA advocates also must be fingerprinted, have a complete criminal background check and take a polygraph. Each year, the advocate must complete an additional 12 hours of training.

“I view CASAs as the eyes and ears of the court,” Young said, noting these advocates are visiting the children in their own environments so they can better observe how they behave at home, at school and with their foster families and parents. “Those court reports are vitally important.”

Yavapai County’s Dependency Program Manager Quinci Castleberry, who started as a CASA volunteer seven years before heading up the program, wants people to know the value of the 30-year-old program so they can see how they might play a role. She and McCabe are clear that CASAS build special bonds with these children that will reverberate for years to come.

“CASAs bring a different perspective … they do a deeper dive,” Young said.

Prescott foster mother Mattie Smith has seen up close the “amazing” power of a CASA advocate.

As a foster parent, Smith admits to some painful, heart-tugging moments when it comes time for a foster child to return home.

“But from our experiences, we always felt like it was the right decision,” said Smith who was recently accepted for adoption of their latest foster child.

Smith, too, said she is awed by the time these individuals invest in the most vulnerable of children.

“It’s astonishing,” Smith said of the volunteers who spend from a couple times a week to a couple times a month depending on the need. One Arizona foster summed up her experience in a book titled “Someone There For Me” published by the Child Welfare League of America and edited by the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association.

“To give a child a CASA is to give them a voice,” the now young woman said. “To give them a voice is to give them hope, and to give them hope is to give them the world.”