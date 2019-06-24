Calendar of Events: June 25, 2019

Tuesday, June 25

Prescott Writers: Become a Better Public Speaker, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. All ages.

Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Free legal clinic sponsored by Community Legal Services and The Yavapai County Bar Association, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.

Wednesday, June 26

U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System public hearing, 3 p.m. ,Theater, Bldg. 15 at the main VA hospital in Prescott for proposed Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) at NAVAHCS. 928-717-7587.

Just Write!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Delve into creative writing through a series of fun activities designed especially for imaginative teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Helicopter Ball Drop fundraiser, We Value Our Teachers Foundation, 3 p.m., Antelope Hills Golf Course, 1 Perkins Drive, Prescott. To buy tickets, visit www.wevalueourteachers.org.

Democratic Women of Prescott Area monthly luncheon, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Centennial Center of Antelope Hills Golf Course, 1989 Wineglass Dr. Featured speakers: Judy Stahl, DWPA board member and Emerge Graduate, and Diane McQueen, Northern Arizona Coordinator for Outlaw Dirty Money. $17 members, $20 nonmembers.Cash or check at the door and cards online. RSVP to dwpa@dwpaaz.org or call 626-340-7060.

Thursday, June 27

prescottconcertseries.com.

You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

Wildman Phil and his array of creatures, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Let’s Start Writing – Creative Writing Time, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration is required, space is limited. Classes are held in the PC Lab – 2nd Floor. 928-759-3040.

Friday, June 28

Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

The Complete Job Search, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.

TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Saturday, June 29

United Animal Friends has teamed up with Petco for “Be a Foster,” 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Petco in Frontier Village, 1931 E. Highway 69, 928-778-2924 or visit www.unitedanimalfriends.org.

Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament. Check-in time is 7:30 to 8 a.m. with pitching to start at 8:30 a.m., sponsored by Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. located at the American Legion Park, 3281 N. Bob St., between Navajo Drive and E. Yavapai Road in Prescott Valley. Entry fee is $15 and horseshoes are available. 928-713-6339.

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon Street in Prescott. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. May 18 through Oct. 26.

Family storytime, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and activities for the whole family.

How to Become a Writer, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Teens and adults are encouraged to attend. Hosted by the Professional Writers of Prescott.