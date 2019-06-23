OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, June 23
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Woodbury Fire near Superior has grown to 150 square miles

A map of the fire line from a human-caused wildfire burning in the Tonto National Forest, which has grown to more than 96,000 acres, or about 150 square miles. (Tonto National Forest/Courtesy)

A map of the fire line from a human-caused wildfire burning in the Tonto National Forest, which has grown to more than 96,000 acres, or about 150 square miles. (Tonto National Forest/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 23, 2019 1:42 p.m.

Post by TontoNationalForest.

6-23 Woodbury Fire Operations Briefing by TontoNationalForest

SUPERIOR — A human-caused wildfire burning for more than two weeks in a national forest east of metro Phoenix now has grown to more than 96,000 acres, or about 150 square miles.

Fire officials say the Woodbury Fire grew overnight by nearly 22 square miles from Saturday into Sunday.

That's after about a 25 square mile increase from Friday night into Saturday.

A fire spokeswoman says containment has slipped from 34% to 24% because of the acreage increases.

Authorities are hopeful the fire will stop after it runs out of fuel in burnout areas.

No homes have been damaged since the fire was spotted June 8 about 5 miles northwest of Superior, a mining town of fewer than 3,000 residents located 60 miles east of Phoenix.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Wildfire near Superior now has tripled in size since Friday
Crews step up efforts on Coconino National Forest wildfire
Fire on national forest land near Phoenix now 50% contained
Fire on Tonto National Forest land grows but burning away from communities
Phoenix-area national forest enacts fire restrictions

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
23
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries