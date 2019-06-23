OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, June 23
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

US men rout Trinidad 6-0 in Gold Cup
Soccer

U.S. forward Gyasi Zardes celebrates after scoring a goal against Trinidad and Tobago during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup match Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The United States won 6-0. (David Dermer/AP)

U.S. forward Gyasi Zardes celebrates after scoring a goal against Trinidad and Tobago during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup match Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The United States won 6-0. (David Dermer/AP)

TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: June 23, 2019 12:02 a.m.

CLEVELAND — The only embarrassment and shame was felt on the other side.

Two years later, the U.S. soccer team turned the tables on Trinidad and Tobago.

Gyasi Zardes scored two goals in a three-minute span, Christian Pulisic added one during a five-goal barrage in the second half and the Americans unloaded on their nemesis in a 6-0 blowout in the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday night, earning a small dose of revenge over the team that handed them a nightmarish loss in 2017.

Aaron Long scored his first two international goals — one with his head, the other off his chest — and Paul Arriola scored as the U.S. tallied five times in 25 minutes while cruising to its second shutout this week and advancing to the quarterfinals in Philadelphia on June 30.

It was the first matchup between the U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago since Oct. 10, 2017, when the Americans, needing only a tie to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, lost 2-1 to the Soca Warriors.

The embarrassing defeat snapped a streak of seven straight World Cup appearances by the Americans and triggered a top-to-bottom overhaul of the men’s program, which has operated in the imposing shadow of the powerful U.S. women, seeking their fourth world title in France.

There would be no repeat performance by this revamped U.S. team, which is determined to win back global respect.

“Every time we step on the field we want to make a statement,” said Zardes, who just missed getting a third goal. “We’re trying to change the way the world views American soccer.”

The Americans posted their most lopsided win since beating Honduras 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier on March 24, 2017, when Pulisic, who took over this game in the second half, also scored and had a pair of assists.

But while much of the pre-game talk centered on the U.S. getting payback, the Americans insist they’ve put the past behind them.

“For us, we advance to the next round,” coach Gregg Berhalter said. “That’s important. Our focus was to prepare for this game knowing that if we’d be able to go to the next round. That was the focus of the group. Trinidad was in our way.”

Not anymore.

With the U.S. leading 1-0 on Long’s goal in the 41st minute, Zardes scored from right in front shortly after U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen made a diving save to stop Trinidad from tying a match the Americans dominated.

photo

U.S. defender Aaron Long heads the ball in for a goal during the first half of the team’s CONCACAF Gold Cup match against Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Cleveland. (David Dermer/AP)

Michael Bradley chipped the ball from the left side to a charging Nick Lima, who headed the ball to Zardes in front. The American striker only had to guide it by Trinidad keeper Marvin Phillip in the 65th minute. Two minutes later, Zardes buried a hard shot from the left side for his 10th international goal and second two-goal game for the Americans.

Zardes nearly completed a hat trick, but his low shot from up top in the 70th minute hit the left upright.

Next up for the Americans is a matchup with Panama on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. The Panamanians improved to 2-0 in Group D of the 16-team tournament with a 4-2 win over Guyana, also clinching a quarterfinal berth.

On a picture-perfect night along the shores of Lake Erie, the American team controlled possession and tempo while thoroughly outplaying T&T, which was blanked 2-0 by Panama in its opening match and was eliminated.

The Soca Warriors were content to sit back and let the U.S. attack, hoping to spring counters. They nearly connected in the 61st minute as Cordell Cato eluded three defenders on the right side and hit teammate Levi Garcia in stride. But Garcia’s shot was high and wide, a close call that prompted a collective gasp from the U.S. faithful.

“Big moment,” Trinidad coach Dennis Lawrence said. “When you get in that position, you have to put that away.”

Lawrence was upset with how his team collapsed following the U.S. team’s second goal.

“How can you play so good for 65 minutes and then so awful for the last 25?” he said, repeating his postgame message to his players. “We have to learn to stand up and fight. We lost focus and we paid the price.”

Berhalter stuck with the same starting lineup he used in the opener over Guyana but gave the captain’s arm band to Steffen for the first time. Bradley captained the Americans in the opening 4-0 win over Guyana.

Long, who plays in the MLS for the New York Red Bulls, put the U.S. ahead off a beautiful feed from the left side by Pulisic.

Shortly after the U.S. was awarded a free kick, the Americans kept pressing and maintained possession in Trinidad’s half before Pulisic spotted Long inside the 6-yard-box and delivered an arching pass to the forward, who left his feet, connected and drove the ball past a sprawling Phillip.

The score touched off a flag-waving celebration behind the goal by red-white-and blue clad U.S. fans, who have been anxiously awaiting their team’s chance at some redemption.

After a 20-month wait, they got a little.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Newcomer Boyd gets 2 goals for U.S. in 4-0 win over Guyana
US men's team out of World Cup contention with 2-1 loss at Trinidad
Venezuela shreds sloppy US defense early for 3-0 win
World Cup: USA adjusts roster for crucial qualifiers
USA soccer: All goals, no bite

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
23
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries