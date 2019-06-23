OFFERS
Mon, June 24
Weather  55.0
Prescott Council considers appointment of interim city attorney during Paladini’s military deployment

A 10-month interim replacement for Prescott City Attorney Jon Paladini will be among the issues the Prescott City Council will consider this week. Army Lt. Col. Paladini is expecting to be deployed after training in Washington D.C. (Courtesy)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: June 23, 2019 10:41 p.m.

A 10-month interim replacement for Prescott City Attorney Jon Paladini will be among the issues the Prescott City Council will consider this week.

The council will conduct three meetings on Tuesday, June 25: A closed door executive session at 10 a.m. to discuss a lawsuit between the city and the Howard Mechanic/Social Justice Charitable Foundation; a 1 p.m. study session; and a 3 p.m. voting session.

The meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

During the 3 p.m. voting session, the council will consider appointing Deputy City Attorney Matt Podracky as interim city attorney during the military deployment of Paladini, a Lt. Col. in the Army National Guard.

Paladini, who was in Washington D.C. this week for training, said Friday that he expects to leave the city in about mid-July and be deployed for about 10 months.

He will serve in the Central Command Area of Operations, which is listed online as being in the Middle East, most notably in Afghanistan and Iraq.

A city memo states that Podracky’s appointment will include 10% interim assignment pay, per standard city practices.

The 1 p.m. study session will include a report by Public Works Director Craig Dotseth on the state of Prescott’s traffic and roadways.

“It will be a general overview of traffic, traffic movement, roadways, and striping,” Dotseth said Friday, June 21.

The presentation will also touch on ongoing projects such as the new traffic signal going in at the intersection of Willow Lake Road and Prescott Lakes Parkway, as well as future projects and looming traffic changes.

Dotseth said some of the possible changes could involve safety-related striping changes in the downtown area.

In other action, the council will:

• Hear the second in a series of presentations about proposed changes in the city’s water policy.

City officials kicked off the presentations during the council meeting on June 11. About a half-dozen more presentations are expected in coming weeks, before the council will consider approving the changes in late summer or early fall.

Officials say the changes would more accurately synch actual water usage, which is on a downward trend, with water-use projections for the future.

• Hear a presentation on groundwater recharge. Because of the wet winter and spring, the city has been withdrawing water from Willow and Watson lakes to recharge the aquifer. Tuesday’s meeting will include the details of the recharge to date.

• Consider a final plat for Whispering Rock, a 79.66-acre commercial subdivision planned along Willow Creek Road, across from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

The final plat consideration comes about nine months after the council approved annexing the property into city limits, along with the project’s development agreement and rezoning.

The project is envisioned to include a mix of hotels and restaurants, a hospital, 20 to 30 homes, and tract of Granite Dells open space.

• One item that was expected to be discussed Tuesday but did not make it on the June 25 agenda involves proposed changes in the Granite Dells Estates project.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Contact
