Prescott All-Stars tear through minor’s tourney to win D10 championship
Little League
WICKENBURG — The ending to Prescott’s outing during the District 10 Minor’s All-Star tournament at Wickenburg’s Sunset Park couldn’t have been more poetic as the team rode off into the sunset as champions after defeating Verde Valley 12-2 in the finals.
“I’m super proud of the boys. They’ve just been playing fantastic,” said Prescott skipper Marc VanWormer. “We had a great tournament and we’re going to practice for a few weeks and then go play state and see how we do.”
Prescott’s overall performance wound up coming full circle as the team barely survived a furious rally by the same Verde Valley team in the opening game of the tournament. However, Prescott immediately refocused and regrouped to win their next two games, including an absolute 32-0 thrashing of Prescott Valley.
Despite giving up two runs in the top of the first to Verde Valley, an inside-the-park home run by MacGraw VanWormer got the ball rolling for Prescott in the bottom of the first. Multi-hit outings from JT Schwartz, Kingston Douthit and Tyler Blanchard gave Prescott consistent separation until they went up by 10 runs in the fourth, activating the run rule and spelling curtains for Verde Valley.
Schwartz also delivered a masterful performance on the mound, tossing nine strikeouts in four innings of work.
While Marc VanWormer doesn’t know what to expect when they head out to the state tournament in Tempe on July 12, his confidence levels are still at an all-time high.
“I don’t really know what to expect,” Marc VanWormer said. “But I feel like we got a really good group of kids, and I think we’ll go compete, and I just got a lot of confidence in our team, and I think they’ll do well.”
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Arizona Downs cutting season short after this weekend
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun complaints
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
25
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
25
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
27
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
29
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...