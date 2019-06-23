DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
Saturday car crash on State Route 89 still under investigation
Updated as of Sunday, June 23, 2019 3:40 PM
One person has died and another is in serious condition after a head-on collision Saturday on State Route 89 near Paulden.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a car crash near milepost 340 around 4 p.m. Saturday outside of Paulden near Drake.
Upon arriving, one male driver was pronounced deceased on scene while a female driver suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition.
"A southbound vehicle (male driver) passed in a no-passing zone and collided head on with a vehicle (female driver) in the northbound lane," DPS spokesperson Randi Wybron said via email Sunday afternoon.
Both vehicles were single occupants only. Next of kin notification was made on scene and the investigation is ongoing, Wybron said.
DPS has not released the names of the drivers.
No further information was available. Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more.
Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Arizona Downs cutting season short after this weekend
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun complaints
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
23
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
25
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
25
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
27
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...