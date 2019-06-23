DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden

One person has died and another is in serious condition after a head-on collision Saturday on State Route 89 near Paulden.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a car crash near milepost 340 around 4 p.m. Saturday outside of Paulden near Drake.

Upon arriving, one male driver was pronounced deceased on scene while a female driver suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

"A southbound vehicle (male driver) passed in a no-passing zone and collided head on with a vehicle (female driver) in the northbound lane," DPS spokesperson Randi Wybron said via email Sunday afternoon.

Both vehicles were single occupants only. Next of kin notification was made on scene and the investigation is ongoing, Wybron said.

DPS has not released the names of the drivers.

