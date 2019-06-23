OFFERS
Sun, June 23
Weather  73.0 weather icon
DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
Saturday car crash on State Route 89 still under investigation

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: June 23, 2019 3 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, June 23, 2019 3:40 PM

One person has died and another is in serious condition after a head-on collision Saturday on State Route 89 near Paulden.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a car crash near milepost 340 around 4 p.m. Saturday outside of Paulden near Drake.

Upon arriving, one male driver was pronounced deceased on scene while a female driver suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

"A southbound vehicle (male driver) passed in a no-passing zone and collided head on with a vehicle (female driver) in the northbound lane," DPS spokesperson Randi Wybron said via email Sunday afternoon.

Both vehicles were single occupants only. Next of kin notification was made on scene and the investigation is ongoing, Wybron said.

DPS has not released the names of the drivers.

No further information was available. Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is news/sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

