Once living at intersection of homelessness and hopelessness, CCJ client now is hopeful homeowner

Chris Chamberlain never imagined he would end up living on a sleeping mat inside a homeless shelter.

The one-time licensed contractor from Mesa, a father of six adult children and 13 grandchildren, Chamberlain spent his days trying to make ends meet like most other folks. Then his beloved mother died. He was blindsided by grief.

STEP BY STEP The Coalition for Compassion and Justice Second Chance Housing models: Step 1: Stagger Straight Shelter: The low-barrier emergency shelter located inside the donated CCJ headquarters on Madison Avenue. Basic needs are met and advocates meet with clients to propel them toward permanent housing and other life goals. Cost: $3 a night. Step 2: The Cottages: A family home with a community of four backyard, one-room cottages. The clients have privacy with a family connection with shared kitchen and bathroom facilities. Cost: $250 a month. At time, there is one such property; CCJ hopes to replicate this on future single-family properties. Step 3: The Lodge: CCJ expects to break ground in July on two of these new models that offer a combination of private quarters with communal living – four to six people can live in each one. Cost: $300 a month. CCJ hopes to be able to build at least four more of these models in the future. Step 4: Recreational vehicles: RVS were the first brand of Second Chance Housing. CCJ continues to receive donated RVS and locate them in parks with clients suited to this type of community. Cost: $450 a month. CCJ works with clients so that those who have success eventually become title owners. Step 5: Mobile homes: CCJ has several mobile homes in area parks. These units are more suitable for couples and families willing to live in a park community. Cost: $550 a month. Step 6: Upcoming models: CCJ hopes to create yet another model of duplexes or small apartment complexes to complete their housing spectrum. Cost: $600 to $800 a month.

For the next six years, alcohol abuse and depression were Chamberlain’s constant companions, slowly robbing him of his home, his job, his family, and the belief that light could ever shine again through his darkness.

Until May 10, 2018, Chamberlain’s address was the intersection of homelessness and hopelessness.

“It seems so long ago, but feels like yesterday,” reads a poem Chamberlain penned not too long ago. “The burned bridges, with only a tether to get back … The anguish, the hopelessness, the unknowing what lies ahead.

“Homelessness.”

On that spring day just over a year ago, Chamberlain reclaimed his life. He took his last drink and ended up on the doorstep of the Coalition for Compassion and Justice’s Stagger Straight shelter on Madison Avenue in Prescott. For the next nine months, Chamberlain worked to reclaim what he lost – and now is living with a fellow shelter client, Suzy Stewart, 61, in a renovated trailer with a garden they planted in their downtown mobile home park.

Chamberlain shared his story at a CCJ meeting this week about the next chapter in the non-profit organization’s Second Chance Housing program. Chamberlain is clear that for him CCJ’s housing program lived up to its name: his address now is on the corner of hopefulness.

In collaboration with Dorn Homes, CCJ will celebrate in July the groundbreaking for the latest version of the agency’s Second Chance Housing: two “lodge” model homes that will each house between four and six once-homeless men and women. The home combines a private bedroom and patio space with two large, shared bathrooms, living room, kitchen and laundry room space.

The house also has a library and den space with adjoining patios. The entrance to the “lodge” has a covered front porch.

CCJ’s mission has evolved such that its sole focus is on moving people who become homeless into permanent, independent housing with case management and advocate support.

The Stagger Straight Shelter at CCJ’s donated headquarters on Madison Avenue is expected to eventually be phased out so that only those in emergency situations will require such shelter. The goal is to be able to quickly move those who become homeless into supportive housing arrangements that suit their needs.

“This is not your forever home. You have a better life waiting for you somewhere,” declared CCJ Executive Director Jessi Hans of the shelter that now offers emergency mats and progressive cots for those transitioning toward a home of their own.

With CCJ as the landlord, Hans said they can arrange housing suitable for people with addictions, criminal backgrounds, prior tenancy troubles, as well as mental and physical illness.

The sole requirement for each client is a willingness to work with CCJ’s three-member advocacy team and leadership to become independent and housed, she said.

“We want them to leave, in a loving way,” Hans said. “We want them to live a more dignified life.”

At the meeting organized to inform trade workers and civic leaders about opportunities to become involved in CCJ’s mission to end homelessness, Hans shared that very morning one of their long-time clients just was given the title and keys to his own trailer.

CCJ now offers five different types of housing, with a sixth model anticipated in the future.

The man’s delight was worth every minute of hard work required to make him ready for his “second chance,” said Hans and Chamberlain, now a member of the CCJ Board of Directors.

She said he just kept repeating, “I’m going home.”

“I see a light at the tunnel,” said Chamberlain, who with his girlfriend now works at a local recovery center helping addicts forge a new path. In his free time, Chamberlain said he intends to volunteer his labor to the new “lodges.”

“I know this will work. It’s a miracle.”

