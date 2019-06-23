OFFERS
Local Sports in Brief: Ed Lepordo Pronghorn Golf Classic June 22 at Prescott Golf Club
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: June 23, 2019 10:12 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce will play host to the 26th annual Ed Lepordo Pronghorn Golf Classic Saturday, June 22, at Prescott Golf & Country Club, 1030 Prescott Country Club Boulevard, in Dewey. Entry fees are $300 per foursome or $85 per individual. To register, visit pvchamber.org. Hole sponsorships are available for $125 apiece, but it is important to act fast if interested. The Chamber is also looking for raffle prizes from businesses that want to sponsor the tournament and is willing to pick up prizes at those places of business. For more information, call PV Chamber Operations & Events Manager Gloria Grose at 928-772-8857 or email her at: gloria@pvchamber.org.

Brenda Peaslee and Virginia Tull each take first at Northern Arizona Bowlerettes Tournament

On June 22, the Northern Arizona Bowlerettes gathered at Plaza Bowl for a three-game, no-tap tournament. The field featured 48 players and two separate division competitions. Brenda Peaslee was the winner for Division I with an 875 while Virginia Tull was the winner for Division II with a 775. The Bowlerettes will next head to Havasu Lanes in Lake Havasu City for another tournament on July 20. That tournament will be a three-game scramble.

Yavapai County Tennis Tournament scheduled for July 19-21 at Prescott’s Yavapai Tennis Center

Prescott Area Tennis Association (PATA) will be hosting the tournament, which is open to men’s and women’s 3.0-5.0 players in singles, 6.0-10.0 in doubles and 6.0-10.0 in mixed doubles. The cost is $38 for singles and $33 for doubles. To sign up, visit Prescotttennis.com and click on the link for the tournament where it will take you to the registration page. The deadline to register is July 15 at midnight. For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377 or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.

Game and Fish to close Cornville’s Page Springs fish hatchery June 24-28 for pavement repairs

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will close the Page Springs, Canyon Creek and Tonto Creek fish hatcheries to the public in late June for pavement repairs. Page Springs in Cornville will be closed from June 24-28, Canyon Creek in Payson will be closed from June 27-29, and Tonto Creek in Payson will be closed on June 25 and 26. For more information, call Page Springs at 928-634-1279, Tonto Creek at 928-478-4200 and Canyon Creek at 928-535-5475.

3nd Annual Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament on June 29 at American Legion Park

In the wake of American Legion celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019, All horseshoe pitchers are invited to participate in the 2nd Annual Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament on June 29. The event is sponsored by Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. Entry fee is $15 and horseshoes are available. All proceeds go to fund American Legion programs which benefit veterans, youths, national security and americanism. Check-in time is 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. with pitching to start at 8:30 a.m. For all novice pitchers, this will be a blind draw doubles event and for semi-professional pitchers, this event will be handicapped. The main pre-requisite is a desire to have a little fun for the day and meet people in the community and surrounding areas with common interests. For more information, call Post 108 Commander, Gary Taylor at (928) 713-6339.

