Local Sports in Brief: Ed Lepordo Pronghorn Golf Classic June 22 at Prescott Golf Club
Local Sports in Brief
The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce will play host to the 26th annual Ed Lepordo Pronghorn Golf Classic Saturday, June 22, at Prescott Golf & Country Club, 1030 Prescott Country Club Boulevard, in Dewey. Entry fees are $300 per foursome or $85 per individual. To register, visit pvchamber.org. Hole sponsorships are available for $125 apiece, but it is important to act fast if interested. The Chamber is also looking for raffle prizes from businesses that want to sponsor the tournament and is willing to pick up prizes at those places of business. For more information, call PV Chamber Operations & Events Manager Gloria Grose at 928-772-8857 or email her at: gloria@pvchamber.org.
Brenda Peaslee and Virginia Tull each take first at Northern Arizona Bowlerettes Tournament
On June 22, the Northern Arizona Bowlerettes gathered at Plaza Bowl for a three-game, no-tap tournament. The field featured 48 players and two separate division competitions. Brenda Peaslee was the winner for Division I with an 875 while Virginia Tull was the winner for Division II with a 775. The Bowlerettes will next head to Havasu Lanes in Lake Havasu City for another tournament on July 20. That tournament will be a three-game scramble.
Yavapai County Tennis Tournament scheduled for July 19-21 at Prescott’s Yavapai Tennis Center
Prescott Area Tennis Association (PATA) will be hosting the tournament, which is open to men’s and women’s 3.0-5.0 players in singles, 6.0-10.0 in doubles and 6.0-10.0 in mixed doubles. The cost is $38 for singles and $33 for doubles. To sign up, visit Prescotttennis.com and click on the link for the tournament where it will take you to the registration page. The deadline to register is July 15 at midnight. For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377 or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.
Game and Fish to close Cornville’s Page Springs fish hatchery June 24-28 for pavement repairs
The Arizona Game and Fish Department will close the Page Springs, Canyon Creek and Tonto Creek fish hatcheries to the public in late June for pavement repairs. Page Springs in Cornville will be closed from June 24-28, Canyon Creek in Payson will be closed from June 27-29, and Tonto Creek in Payson will be closed on June 25 and 26. For more information, call Page Springs at 928-634-1279, Tonto Creek at 928-478-4200 and Canyon Creek at 928-535-5475.
3nd Annual Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament on June 29 at American Legion Park
In the wake of American Legion celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019, All horseshoe pitchers are invited to participate in the 2nd Annual Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament on June 29. The event is sponsored by Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. Entry fee is $15 and horseshoes are available. All proceeds go to fund American Legion programs which benefit veterans, youths, national security and americanism. Check-in time is 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. with pitching to start at 8:30 a.m. For all novice pitchers, this will be a blind draw doubles event and for semi-professional pitchers, this event will be handicapped. The main pre-requisite is a desire to have a little fun for the day and meet people in the community and surrounding areas with common interests. For more information, call Post 108 Commander, Gary Taylor at (928) 713-6339.
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Arizona Downs cutting season short after this weekend
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun complaints
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
25
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
25
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
27
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
29
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...