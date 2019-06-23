OFFERS
Local in Brief: Walmart car show set for June 29 in Prescott Valley to benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital

The Prescott Valley Walmart is hosting a car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29. The family-oriented event will feature classic cars, food vendors, music, a silent auction and a drawing in this fundraiser to benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The car show will take place in the Walmart parking lot located at 3450 N. Glassford Hill Rd. in Prescott Valley. (Courier stock photo)

The Prescott Valley Walmart is hosting a car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29. The family-oriented event will feature classic cars, food vendors, music, a silent auction and a drawing in this fundraiser to benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The car show will take place in the Walmart parking lot located at 3450 N. Glassford Hill Rd. in Prescott Valley. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 23, 2019 9:34 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Walmart is hosting a car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29. The family-oriented event will feature classic cars, food vendors, music, a silent auction and a drawing in this fundraiser to benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

The car show will take place in the Walmart parking lot located at 3450 N. Glassford Hill Rd. in Prescott Valley.

All car makes and models are welcome. Pre-registration cost is $25 per entry; $35 on the day of the event. Registration includes a goody bag. Proceeds benefit the Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network.

For more information, visit GivetoPCH.org/WalmartCarShow, or call Greg James at 602-448-2212, email at playingmusic@cableone.net.

Next ‘Coffee With Cops’ set for June 26 in Chino Valley

The community is invited to engage in casual conversation with local law enforcement during Coffee with Cops at 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Overflow Coffee Shop, 448 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley.

Meet Chief Wynn, Lt. Chapman and other Chino Valley Police Department employees.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System public hearing set for June 26

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System will hold a public hearing at 3 p.m. June 26 in the Theater, Bldg. 15 at the main VA hospital in Prescott to present a proposal on an Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) at NAVAHCS.

This lease would enable the VA to improve its ability to continue providing benefits and services to veterans and their families through the renovation of six historic quarters buildings (buildings 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10) and approximately 3 acres of adjacent land on the southwestern portion of the campus.

This co-location of housing on the campus would give veterans greater access to services. The VA would like to elicit comments from veterans and other interested parties regarding plans to have supportive housing on the campus.

The public is invited to attend the hearing and is encouraged to submit written comments in advance of the hearing to Mary Dillinger, Public Affairs, Northern Arizona VA Health Care System 500 Highway 89N Prescott, AZ 86313 or call 928-717-7587.

