Letter: Is this good bye?
Is this good bye?
Editor:
Despite the best efforts of Save the Dells, we all know that the AED Dells development is a done deal. If you doubt that, note how the Mayor and other officials keep stressing how much open space Prescott already has. This is clearly an attempt to let the public down “easy.”
Supporters of the Dells say that we need to remember the actions of the City administration on Election Day. It sounds nice, but no one at City Hall is worried. They know their seats are safe. They know you will vote them back in no matter what they do about the Dells. After all, who else would you vote for? Democrats? They know you never would. In fact, haven’t you noticed that the Mayor and council are running for re-election virtually unopposed this year?
So, goodbye, Granite Dells. It was nice while it lasted.
Parker Anderson
Prescott
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Arizona Downs cutting season short after this weekend
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun complaints
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
25
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
25
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
27
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
29
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...