Letter: Is this good bye?

Is this good bye?

Editor:

Despite the best efforts of Save the Dells, we all know that the AED Dells development is a done deal. If you doubt that, note how the Mayor and other officials keep stressing how much open space Prescott already has. This is clearly an attempt to let the public down “easy.”

Supporters of the Dells say that we need to remember the actions of the City administration on Election Day. It sounds nice, but no one at City Hall is worried. They know their seats are safe. They know you will vote them back in no matter what they do about the Dells. After all, who else would you vote for? Democrats? They know you never would. In fact, haven’t you noticed that the Mayor and council are running for re-election virtually unopposed this year?

So, goodbye, Granite Dells. It was nice while it lasted.

Parker Anderson

Prescott