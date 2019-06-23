OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 24
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

CCJ leaders and clients call Dorn Homes and partners’ donation of homes ‘a blessing’

Jon Rocha, left, and Jessi Hans look over affordable housing plans back in July 2018. (Nanci Hutson/Courier, file)

Jon Rocha, left, and Jessi Hans look over affordable housing plans back in July 2018. (Nanci Hutson/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: June 23, 2019 10:40 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: To see a related story, click here.

The Coalition for Compassion and Justice is devoting all its energies these days to ending homelessness.

To the leaders and clients, it’s all about second chances – the name of the agency’s expanding housing program to move homeless men and women beyond emergency shelter into “forever homes.”

Businesses commit

A list of the trade businesses that have committed to either donations, discounts or in-kind services to assist Dorn Homes in the construction of the two Coalition for Compassion and Justice “lodge” model homes able to each house between four and six homeless clients for $300 a month:

Prescott Realty

Kelly/Wise Engineering

Protex Engineering

PS Electric

C4th Home Improvement

Austin Concrete

Delta

RED Plumbing

NOAZ

Old World Masonry

RACE Grading

Gale Contractor Services

Legacy Roofing

Tightseal

Dunn Edwards

Martenson Development

Foxworth Galbraith

Felten Group

Truss Fab

Samon Brothers

Carrier Corporation

Interior Logic Group

Arizona Wholesale Supply

Dorn Homes is still seeking additional donors or volunteers. Anyone interested can contact Dorn Homes at 928-442-1111 or contact CCJ at 928-445-8382.

At this time, CCJ offers four types of supportive and independent housing options – shelter to mobile homes. Soon there will be a fifth model that combines private and congregate spaces in two “lodges” for between four and six people each.

The groundbreaking for those two projects are expected to occur in July or August thanks to leading housing developer that sees CCJ’s vision as more than a pipe dream. Former CCJ shelter client and now board member Chris Chamberlain called the partnership with Dorn Homes to build these two, $150,000 homes a “gift” to those seeking to reclaim their dignity.

The 54-year-old, one-time builder is living that truth – CCJ offered him his first permanent home after almost two years of homelessness.

“It’s a blessing,” Chamberlain said. Dorn Homes Owner and Chief Executive Officer Dave Grounds wrestled with emotions as Chamberlain explained his journey through homelessness.

“This is not about Dorn Homes,” Grounds said at an open house meeting at CCJ last week with about a dozen local tradesmen, business and civic leaders. “This is about you, this city, and helping people find their forever homes.”

From the start of this project a year ago – one that started with a phone call from real estate company owner and CCJ’s affordable housing developer Jon Rocha – Dorn Homes and some of its real estate partners have been invested in creating a replicable model of homes for the homeless. Grounds said he is continually awed by this community’s generosity, and is eager to welcome anyone who wishes to assist in this endeavor.

“How can you participate and become one of our partners? It’s not just writing a check,” Grounds said.

If someone is a gardener, and wants to volunteer with landscaping, or they want to purchase a tree to be planted, or buy a brick for the sidewalk, they can do so, he said.

“It’s whatever you want to do to be part of it,” said Grounds who anticipates a groundbreaking on the lodges in July or August.

At the start of the lodge project, CCJ expected it would eventually need to repay the initial investment.

Unlike other non-profit agencies that offer low-income housing, as well as housing for homeless veterans, CCJ’s operations depend strictly on donations, private foundations and fundraising to meet their estimated $850,000 annual budget. They accept no federal or state grants, and so all housing depends on collaborative efforts with those willing to donate land, structures, labor, materials and expertise.

At the meeting, Grounds announced the plan now is for Dorn Homes to donate the “lodges” to CCJ mortgage-free.

With that offer, CCJ will be able to collect the $300-a-month rentals and invest those dollars in more housing. Grounds said he would like to build at least four more of the style that gives residents a mix of autonomy and camaraderie. If someone wants to play the guitar, they can do on their own porch and then come inside to share a meal or watch TV with their fellow residents, he noted.

CCJ’s intention is to eliminate the need for anything other than emergency shelter by next year.

CCJ’s top leadership developed a new mission this year to focus strictly on creating more housing for those who need it the most. The agency no longer no longer offers daily meals and has turned over its back-to-school and family resource programs to other non-profits or churches. What CCJ leaders have done is invest in social work advocates able to assist its vulnerable clients so once housing is secure they are able to remain solid tenants. CCJ leaders tout the agency as a “compassionate landlord.”

“We’re honored to work with CCJ,” Grounds said. “I want to give back to help this community get better and end homelessness.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Once living at intersection of homelessness and hopelessness, CCJ client now is hopeful homeowner
A movement to end homelessness in Prescott
A second chance: CCJ partners with Dorn Homes to house those in need
CCJ’s mission in New Year is to end and prevent homelessness
End homelessness? Area nonprofit leaders, agencies think out-of-the-box for solutions

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries