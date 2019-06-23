CCJ leaders and clients call Dorn Homes and partners’ donation of homes ‘a blessing’

EDITOR'S NOTE: To see a related story, click here.

The Coalition for Compassion and Justice is devoting all its energies these days to ending homelessness.

To the leaders and clients, it’s all about second chances – the name of the agency’s expanding housing program to move homeless men and women beyond emergency shelter into “forever homes.”

Businesses commit A list of the trade businesses that have committed to either donations, discounts or in-kind services to assist Dorn Homes in the construction of the two Coalition for Compassion and Justice “lodge” model homes able to each house between four and six homeless clients for $300 a month: Prescott Realty Kelly/Wise Engineering Protex Engineering PS Electric C4th Home Improvement Austin Concrete Delta RED Plumbing NOAZ Old World Masonry RACE Grading Gale Contractor Services Legacy Roofing Tightseal Dunn Edwards Martenson Development Foxworth Galbraith Felten Group Truss Fab Samon Brothers Carrier Corporation Interior Logic Group Arizona Wholesale Supply Dorn Homes is still seeking additional donors or volunteers. Anyone interested can contact Dorn Homes at 928-442-1111 or contact CCJ at 928-445-8382.

At this time, CCJ offers four types of supportive and independent housing options – shelter to mobile homes. Soon there will be a fifth model that combines private and congregate spaces in two “lodges” for between four and six people each.

The groundbreaking for those two projects are expected to occur in July or August thanks to leading housing developer that sees CCJ’s vision as more than a pipe dream. Former CCJ shelter client and now board member Chris Chamberlain called the partnership with Dorn Homes to build these two, $150,000 homes a “gift” to those seeking to reclaim their dignity.

The 54-year-old, one-time builder is living that truth – CCJ offered him his first permanent home after almost two years of homelessness.

“It’s a blessing,” Chamberlain said. Dorn Homes Owner and Chief Executive Officer Dave Grounds wrestled with emotions as Chamberlain explained his journey through homelessness.

“This is not about Dorn Homes,” Grounds said at an open house meeting at CCJ last week with about a dozen local tradesmen, business and civic leaders. “This is about you, this city, and helping people find their forever homes.”

From the start of this project a year ago – one that started with a phone call from real estate company owner and CCJ’s affordable housing developer Jon Rocha – Dorn Homes and some of its real estate partners have been invested in creating a replicable model of homes for the homeless. Grounds said he is continually awed by this community’s generosity, and is eager to welcome anyone who wishes to assist in this endeavor.

“How can you participate and become one of our partners? It’s not just writing a check,” Grounds said.

If someone is a gardener, and wants to volunteer with landscaping, or they want to purchase a tree to be planted, or buy a brick for the sidewalk, they can do so, he said.

“It’s whatever you want to do to be part of it,” said Grounds who anticipates a groundbreaking on the lodges in July or August.

At the start of the lodge project, CCJ expected it would eventually need to repay the initial investment.

Unlike other non-profit agencies that offer low-income housing, as well as housing for homeless veterans, CCJ’s operations depend strictly on donations, private foundations and fundraising to meet their estimated $850,000 annual budget. They accept no federal or state grants, and so all housing depends on collaborative efforts with those willing to donate land, structures, labor, materials and expertise.

At the meeting, Grounds announced the plan now is for Dorn Homes to donate the “lodges” to CCJ mortgage-free.

With that offer, CCJ will be able to collect the $300-a-month rentals and invest those dollars in more housing. Grounds said he would like to build at least four more of the style that gives residents a mix of autonomy and camaraderie. If someone wants to play the guitar, they can do on their own porch and then come inside to share a meal or watch TV with their fellow residents, he noted.

CCJ’s intention is to eliminate the need for anything other than emergency shelter by next year.

CCJ’s top leadership developed a new mission this year to focus strictly on creating more housing for those who need it the most. The agency no longer no longer offers daily meals and has turned over its back-to-school and family resource programs to other non-profits or churches. What CCJ leaders have done is invest in social work advocates able to assist its vulnerable clients so once housing is secure they are able to remain solid tenants. CCJ leaders tout the agency as a “compassionate landlord.”

“We’re honored to work with CCJ,” Grounds said. “I want to give back to help this community get better and end homelessness.”