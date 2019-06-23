OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 24
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Calendar of Events: June 24-28

The Prescott Summer Concert Series continues Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. (Courier file photo)

The Prescott Summer Concert Series continues Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 23, 2019 10:43 p.m.

Monday, June 24

  • A Universe of Art, 10:15 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

Tuesday, June 25

  • Free legal clinic sponsored by Community Legal Services and The Yavapai County Bar Association, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.
  • Prescott Summer Concert Series: Jazz, Mint, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.
  • A Universe of Crafts, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
  • Technology Help Hour, 10 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
  • Prescott Writers: Become a Better Public Speaker, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street. All ages.

Wednesday, June 26

  • Democratic Women of Prescott Area monthly luncheon, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., Centennial Center of Antelope Hills Golf Course, 1989 Wineglass Dr. Featured speakers: Judy Stahl, DWPA board member and Emerge Graduate, and Diane McQueen, Northern Arizona Coordinator for Outlaw Dirty Money. $17 members, $20 nonmembers.Cash or check at the door and cards online. RSVP to dwpa@dwpaaz.org or call 626-340-7060.
  • Helicopter Ball Drop fundraiser, We Value Our Teachers Foundation, 3 p.m., Antelope Hills Golf Course, 1 Perkins Drive, Prescott. To buy tickets, visit www.wevalueourteachers.org.
  • Just Write!, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott. Delve into creative writing through a series of fun activities designed especially for imaginative teens, grades 6-12. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.
  • Northern Arizona VA Health Care System public hearing, 3 p.m. ,Theater, Bldg. 15 at the main VA hospital in Prescott for proposed Enhanced-Use Lease (EUL) at NAVAHCS. 928-717-7587.
  • U.S. Citizenship classes, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.

Thursday, June 27

  • "Secrets to Maintaining Optimal Oral Health” free Senior Connection presentation, noon to 1 p.m., American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. 928-778-3747.
  • Prescott Summer Concert Series: Prescott Sings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.
  • Let’s Start Writing – Creative Writing Time, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. No registration is required, space is limited. Classes are held in the PC Lab – 2nd Floor. 928-759-3040.
  • Wildman Phil and his array of creatures, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street.
  • U.S. Citizenship classes, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-6190.
  • You Too! Mentor training, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.
  • Safari Arizona: A Photographic Journey, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.

Friday, June 28

  • Chair Yoga, 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley.
  • Prescott Summer Concert Series: Friday Band, Xtra Ticket, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.
  • TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.
  • The Complete Job Search, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library PC Lab, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Free, ages 18 and older. 928-759-3040.
  • Lap sit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, Prescott.
  • Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.
  • Historic Downtown Walking Tours "Where It All Began" 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.
Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Calendar of Events: June 13-19
Calendar of Events: June 4-8, 2019
Calendar of Events: June 10-17
Calendar of Events: June 17-21, 2019
Calendar of Events: June 10-12

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries