Authorities: Man steals from home, returns asking to rent it
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities say a homeless man stole handguns, tools, cash and jewelry from a central Indiana home and then returned to ask the owner about renting the property.
The Herald Bulletin reports Aaron L. Hendrickson was charged this week with burglary and theft. The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from his public defender.
Police say an Anderson homeowner reported an estimated $6,500 in thefts May 28. Witnesses told police they saw a gray van leaving the driveway at 6 a.m. the same day the property was reported stolen, and three people apparently in the same van inquired about renting the home.
Police found the van and some stolen items inside. They located Hendrickson in Daleville last week and they say he acknowledged being involved in the thefts.
