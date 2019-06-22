OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 22
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Wiederaenders: Parable of two tracks — can’t both survive?

By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: June 22, 2019 8:46 p.m.

A parable of sorts…

Two people live in a barren landscape. Their homes are not too far away from each other, and they share vital resources: water and food.

There is only so much of it all; the water flows into the area on a limited but consistent basis. The sustenance keeps their animals alive and their plants thriving.

The water makes each of their homes an oasis, and people come from near and far for a taste of the refreshing liquid as well as the food.

What’s great is that these two desert denizens live far enough away from each other that their little businesses of selling the water and food is done at different times of the year.

Still, theirs is not a perfect world — and suddenly the northern one of the two (the Yavapai) has to move away.

Nearly 10 years later, someone new buys the empty house and property. He refurbishes it and renames it (the Arizona), and the people who like the water tell him they will return.

The food is plentiful, and there is a little water — but not as much as before.

Seems that in the time the house was vacant, the southern person figured out a way to use most of the water. Fair, but now that two businesses are operating again, the southern businessman does not want to give up what was formerly the north’s share.

His turf would wither and paradise would suffer.

Lawmakers step in and tell both that any water coming into the state must be divided fairly and equally. They even pass a law.

The south is incredulous. “If we have to share the water, our business will lose 44% of its revenues. We will not be able to survive.”

But those revenues, in part, are because of the extra water the south enjoyed while no one was tending the northern property.

The south says it will sue and that the lawmakers should mind their own business. Even the water supplier, who lives in the East, says it will see the state in court.

Then, again suddenly, the north closes its business. Its financier loses confidence, especially amid threats of a lawsuit, and the north’s owners stop operating only one month into the season.

The south issues a news release saying it’s not their fault.

Yet, the water situation is still not a level playing field — call it a track.

Some people say the north’s home is cursed, that it should have stayed in its place of birth (called Prescott). Still others see it as two people who need to work things out, so both can do well.

Unfortunately, theirs is a business of change. There may be enough people wanting the water for both to stay open; it is their satellite businesses (call them off-track) that truly pay the bills (investors).

That is what’s driving this, even in a state having double-digit growth — some of the best growth in a country where 6% is the norm.

I wonder if we will we ever have a horse permanently in this race. Leaves me feeling down.

That’s the way I see it.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: One's word of honor isn't worth what it used to be
Local OHV group hosts clean-up day on Mingus
Florence rolls ashore in Carolinas, tears buildings apart
Parts of Paulden could get new water, water-sewer companies
Trump to visit as N. Carolina governor pleads for patience

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
SUN
23
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries