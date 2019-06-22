Wiederaenders: Parable of two tracks — can’t both survive?

A parable of sorts…

Two people live in a barren landscape. Their homes are not too far away from each other, and they share vital resources: water and food.

There is only so much of it all; the water flows into the area on a limited but consistent basis. The sustenance keeps their animals alive and their plants thriving.

The water makes each of their homes an oasis, and people come from near and far for a taste of the refreshing liquid as well as the food.

What’s great is that these two desert denizens live far enough away from each other that their little businesses of selling the water and food is done at different times of the year.

Still, theirs is not a perfect world — and suddenly the northern one of the two (the Yavapai) has to move away.

Nearly 10 years later, someone new buys the empty house and property. He refurbishes it and renames it (the Arizona), and the people who like the water tell him they will return.

The food is plentiful, and there is a little water — but not as much as before.

Seems that in the time the house was vacant, the southern person figured out a way to use most of the water. Fair, but now that two businesses are operating again, the southern businessman does not want to give up what was formerly the north’s share.

His turf would wither and paradise would suffer.

Lawmakers step in and tell both that any water coming into the state must be divided fairly and equally. They even pass a law.

The south is incredulous. “If we have to share the water, our business will lose 44% of its revenues. We will not be able to survive.”

But those revenues, in part, are because of the extra water the south enjoyed while no one was tending the northern property.

The south says it will sue and that the lawmakers should mind their own business. Even the water supplier, who lives in the East, says it will see the state in court.

Then, again suddenly, the north closes its business. Its financier loses confidence, especially amid threats of a lawsuit, and the north’s owners stop operating only one month into the season.

The south issues a news release saying it’s not their fault.

Yet, the water situation is still not a level playing field — call it a track.

Some people say the north’s home is cursed, that it should have stayed in its place of birth (called Prescott). Still others see it as two people who need to work things out, so both can do well.

Unfortunately, theirs is a business of change. There may be enough people wanting the water for both to stay open; it is their satellite businesses (call them off-track) that truly pay the bills (investors).

That is what’s driving this, even in a state having double-digit growth — some of the best growth in a country where 6% is the norm.

I wonder if we will we ever have a horse permanently in this race. Leaves me feeling down.

That’s the way I see it.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network.