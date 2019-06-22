OFFERS
Trails through developments can improve connectivity

Construction is underway on a new public recreational trail through the Walden Ranch subdivision, which also is in the construction phase. Once complete, the trail will connect the Constellation Trail area with the Peavine Trail. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Construction is underway on a new public recreational trail through the Walden Ranch subdivision, which also is in the construction phase. Once complete, the trail will connect the Constellation Trail area with the Peavine Trail. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Originally Published: June 22, 2019 10:17 p.m.

Over a sandy hill and through a rocky creek bed, a new trail is being built that will connect two of Prescott’s most popular outdoor recreation areas – the Constellation Trails and the Peavine Trail.

City officials say the new trail that traverses a portion of the Highway 89-area Walden Ranch subdivision is just one example of how agreements with developers can result in improved trail connectivity for the community.

While challenges still exist, officials say there have been plenty of success stories.

photo

A new public trail connecting the Peavine Trail to the Phippen roundabout area along Highway 89 passes through sandy terrain and mostly-dry creek bed of Granite Creek. Prescott Trails and Natural Parklands Coordinator Chris Hosking was working this week to add AB road-base material (clay and small rock) to the surface of the trail to make it more stable. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Granite Dells Estates in northeast Prescott, for instance, already has an extensive trail system within its subdivision, and plans are in the works for more miles in the proposed new phases.

Subdivision spokesman Kevin Horton of Lyon Engineering emphasized that point recently to the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission.

“We worked upfront heavily with the parks department, because the theme of this subdivision – one of the main attractions – is the trail system,” Horton told the commission on June 13.

He added: “We’ve got the Peavine and the Iron King Trail there … and connectivity with both of those is a key component of this concept.”

Prescott Trails and Natural Parklands Coordinator Chris Hosking cited the Prescott Lakes subdivision as another successful city-developer trail plan.

“Prescott Lakes is a good example of working with the city to have the trail be an amenity,” he said.

PRESERVING CONNECTIONS

The new trail through Walden Ranch will provide a public recreational link between two scenic Granite Dells areas, Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes said.

“With the popularity of the Constellation Trails, we can connect from Willow Lake over to the Peavine Trail,” Baynes said. “We don’t want to lose that.”

Hosking was at work on the new Walden Ranch trail last week. He and the Over the Hill Gang volunteer crew had spent time at the site earlier this month to prepare it.

This past week, he was using a skid-steer loader to apply a layer of AB road base (clay and small rock) to the sandy area that slopes downward toward the rocky bed of Granite Creek.

“This will connect houses to other parts of the trail system,” Hosking said, adding that the trail was “made possible with the development agreement we have with Walden Ranch.”

Baynes also emphasized the importance of getting the trail plans into the development agreements for new projects.

“Basically, the idea is we want to provide connectivity through developments,” Baynes said, adding that he looks at it as similar to the need to plan for roads in subdivisions.

Typically, development agreements call for trail easements, with the understanding that the city would build the trails and maintain them, Baynes said.

Among the challenges for Recreation Services is getting involved at the outset of the planning.

“Chris and I need to get involved early — from the pre-plat all the way through the final plat,” Baynes said.

BALANCING PRIVACY AND TRAILS

Colin Lovdahl, the project manager for Walden Ranch, said developers have interfaced regularly with city officials to ensure the placement of trails that would be enjoyable and usable to the subdivision’s residents and the public.

At the same time, Lovdahl said, it is important for the developers to keep the interests of the residents in mind. For instance, he said, “We want to make sure people still have their privacy.”

In the case of the Walden Ranch project, about one mile of the trail traverses the project. As project manager, Lovdahl is responsible for the building aspect of the project, which includes coordinating with the city trail work.

“That’s gone fine,” he said. “Chris and I talk often.”

WALDEN TRAIL

The new trail is passable, but not yet open, Hosking said. The trail will cross the mostly-dry bed of Granite Creek, and will be closed when the creek is running.

“The only time the creek flows here is when water is going over the spillway (of Watson Lake),” Hosking said. “That’s the only time it will be closed.”

He expects work to continue on the trail over the next couple of months.

Contact
'Central Park of Prescott'
Prescott closes escrow on Dells open space acquisition
Prescott closes main Peavine Trailhead after damage from storm microburst
New public parking area adds to appeal of busy Centennial Trail
Prescott Council unanimously OKs Walden Ranch project

