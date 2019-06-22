Obituary: Waiva L. Passig-Kerr

Waiva L. Passig-Kerr aged 77, passed away June 17, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. She was born in 1941 in Bynumville, Missouri, to the late Clyde Peden and Dora Passig-Moody.

She was raised by her beloved grandmother, Bertha Passig.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 34 years, Charles H. Kerr; and a brother, Wayne Moody. She is survived by her daughters, Gayla (Tom) Bentham of Prescott Valley, Arizona, LaWanna (Tim) Broderick of Knoxville, Tennessee, Hope (Robert Whaley) Kerr of Knoxville, Tennessee; sister Karen (David) Doss of Brookfield, Missouri; along with six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A rosary will be held for Waiva on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at St. Germaine’s Catholic Church, 9779 E. Dana Dr., Prescott Valley, Arizona, at 10:30 a.m. with a memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Her final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery in San Diego, California.

In lieu of flowers family asks donations to be made in Waiva’s name to: St. Mary’s Cemetery, 14821 Salsbury, MO 65281-2030 on her behalf.

