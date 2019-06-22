Obituary Notice: Ronald N. Meyer

Ronald N. Meyer was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and died in Prescott, Arizona, on June 18, 2019. A rosary will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Ave., on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.