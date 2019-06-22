Obituary Notice: Paul Graffagnino

Paul Graffagnino was born in New York, New York, and died in Costa Mesa, California, on May 25, 2019. A rosary will be held for Paul at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, Arizona, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with a memorial Mass to begin at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.