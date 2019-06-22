Obituary Notice: Edward M. Knox
Originally Published: June 22, 2019 9:14 p.m.
Edward M. Knox was born in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and died in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on June 12, 2019. No services will be held at this time; only a private cremation will be held for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
