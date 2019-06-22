Obituary: Loretta A. Barratt Alden

Loretta A. Barratt Alden, age 82, passed away June 13, 2019. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Noel and Barbara Barratt (Roof-Zelnick).

In her earlier years she owned a Secretarial Service and became an accomplished writer. She went on to get a degree in Interior Design and worked as a Set Decorator at Paramount Studios.

Loretta was an artist, and a lover of nature and animals, which her home reflected. She enjoyed chatting with her family and friends. Her family was a great joy to her and she made everyone feel special.

She was preceded in death by husband, John Alden; brother, Larry Barratt; and daughter, Sharon Shaw. Survived by daughters, Kristie (Bob) Richardson, Gina Sherwyn and Linda (Ed) Bishop; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, Arizona. Graveside Service to follow 1 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Park, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Lane, Dewey, Arizona.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.