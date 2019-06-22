OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 22
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo

Manager Josie Herrera said training has been underway for a couple of weeks at the new Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins in Prescott Valley. The restaurant, which features a drive-through and indoor seating, will conduct its grand opening on June 29 and 30. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Manager Josie Herrera said training has been underway for a couple of weeks at the new Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins in Prescott Valley. The restaurant, which features a drive-through and indoor seating, will conduct its grand opening on June 29 and 30. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: June 22, 2019 4:01 p.m.

Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins slated for June 29 and 30 grand opening

Months of anticipation will end for local Dunkin’ fans this coming weekend, when the purveyor of such donut classics as double chocolate, Boston Kreme, and strawberry-frosted will hold its official opening.

The Prescott Valley combo of Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins will open its doors with a splash from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30, with games, activities, donut decorating for kids, and free samples.

Also, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days, Dunkin’ will be offering 50-cent hot and iced coffee, with all proceeds donated to Make-A-Wish Arizona children.

Managers at the 3015 N. Glassford Hill Road restaurant say anticipation has been high in recent weeks, with numerous prospective customers stopping by to ask about the shop’s progress.

Even though the Dunkin’ racks were stocked with fresh donuts throughout the past week, Manager Josie Herrera said the donuts were prepared for training purposes, not sale.

With its Baskin-Robbins tie-in, the shop will offer a range of ice-cream flavors along with the Dunkin’ donuts. A news release says the restaurant will also offer sandwiches, milkshakes, sundaes, and other food items. The location features a drive-through and indoor seating.

BiGA owners open new eatery in downtown Prescott

Owners of local farm-to-table favorite BiGA have expanded with a new spot in downtown Prescott.

photo

Owners Cassandra Hankison and John Panza recently opened their newest restaurant, John’s Chophouse, at the West Gurley Street location that previously housed Genovese’s Italian Restaurant. The two also operate BiGA, the popular farm-to-table eatery on Miller Valley Road. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

On June 10, John’s Chophouse opened for business at 217 W. Gurley St., with a new modern décor. It occupies the space that previously housed Genovese’s Italian Restaurant, which closed in November 2018.

A combination of fine dining and casual steakhouse, John’s Chophouse offers high-quality meats including steaks, fresh fish, bison, and duck, as well as vegetarian and vegan fare, says co-owner Cassandra Hankison.

The restaurant — billed as a “creative dining experience” — features the food of chef and co-owner John Panza, who is also the chef at BiGA. Hankison said the chophouse food is chosen “with people’s healthfulness in mind.”

The new establishment is in addition to BiGA, which continues to operate on Miller Valley Road.

Opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo gallery, coffee-and-tea house

The West Gurley Street building that once housed Peterson’s Jewelry will open soon as a mid-century-modern art gallery and coffee-and-tea house.

Renovations are currently underway at the 209 W. Gurley St. building — soon to open as El Rancho Placebo.

photo

The building at 209 W. Gurley St. is currently undergoing renovations for a new mid-century-modern art gallery and coffee-and-tea house. Owner Tony Hamilton said he plans to open the gallery portion of the business on the evening of June 28. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Business owner Tony Hamilton said he plans to open the art gallery portion of the business at 8 p.m. June 28 for a “midsummer’s night eve’s dream” event.

The store will offer museum-quality canvases and carvings, along with other art pieces, Hamilton said, adding, “It’s where art nouveau meets deco, and hangs out with mid-century modern.”

Ultimately, Hamilton plans to add coffee and tea selections, although the initial opening will feature just the art gallery.

To send a tip for Need2Know, email editors@prescottaz.com; for legal advertising, email ssialega@prescottaz.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Opening date for Dunkin’ Donuts in Prescott Valley pushed back due to winter weather
Dunkin' Donuts breaks ground in Prescott Valley
Need2Know: Dunkin’ Donuts; luxury apartments coming; Burlington; King Kong gone?; Sushi; Raven Café; and Dollar General
NEED2KNOW: Home brewing event; BiGA gets new owners; JCPenney unveils new showroom
Need2Know: Little word about Dunkin Donuts in Prescott Valley; All West Fire has moved; recent 10-year anniversaries for two businesses

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
SUN
23
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries