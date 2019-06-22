Update: About 10,000 APS customers without power in Prescott Valley
About 10,000 Arizona Public Service customers are without power in Prescott Valley due to power outages, according to the company’s website.
The outages all occurred about 2:49 p.m., and the site says they were caused by service interruption to a major power line.
The first area affected, with about 1,950 customers, is from Highway 89A to Spouse Drive to Glassford Hills Road to Ranger Road.
The second area, affecting nearly 1,800 customers, is bounded by Painted Horse Path to Roadrunner Drive to Permiany Way to Yeager Mine Road.
About 4,100 customers are without power in an area from Long Mesa Drive to Yavapai Road to Verde Vista Drive to Carla Vista Drive.
Another 2,356 customers are affected in an area from Long Mesa Drive to Highway 69 to Cattlemen Drive to Fain Road.
Restoration time for all of the outages is estimated at 7 p.m., according to the site.
