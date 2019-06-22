Fundraiser to benefit retreat for firefighters and their families
A Prescott retreat for firefighters and fire families across the country will benefit from a fundraiser being held this week by the Eric Marsh Foundation.
Tickets are still available for the “In the line of Duty” event, which will start with a barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m., June 28, at the outside picnic area of the Heights Church, 2121 E. Larry Caldwell Drive, Prescott.
A country music show featuring Dewey Bottom Players will then take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the Heights’ inside theater area.
The Prescott-area Regional Honor Guard, including representatives from police and fire departments, will present the colors, and the Central Arizona Pipes and Drums will perform.
Tickets are $30 for the barbecue and the show and are available online at: https://ericmarshfoundation.org/pages/co, or at the door.
Food will be catered by Augie’s Restaurant, and dessert will be from the Rock Springs Café.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the costs of a July 5 to 7 retreat at Camp Pine Rock in Prescott, which is being sponsored by the Eric Marsh Foundation.
Amanda Marsh, the widow of Granite Mountain Hotshot Superintendent Eric Marsh, said the retreat is intended to foster a sense of family for firefighters and their families.
About 70 participants, including both wildland and structure firefighters from across the country, have signed up for the retreat, Marsh said.
The Eric Marsh Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving wildland firefighters.
Eric Marsh, the superintendent of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, was among the 19 Hotshots who died June 30, 2013, fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.
