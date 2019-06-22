OFFERS
Florida police find prosthetic ear owner after Facebook post

In this photo made available by the City of Holmes Beach Police Department, a prosthetic ear is displayed, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The ear was found in the sand after the "World's Strongest Man" contest on Saturday, June 15. Prosthetic ears can cost thousands of dollars. (City of Holmes Beach Police Department via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 22, 2019 10:21 p.m.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — Police in Florida trying to find the rightful owner of a prosthetic ear that washed up on their beach got a happy phone call from South Carolina on Thursday.

Holmes Beach Police Sgt. Brian Hall said a woman called saying the rubber ear they posted on Facebook belongs to her husband.

Hall said the Beaufort couple was vacationing in the Tampa Bay area when the man went swimming. She said he was trying to put the ear in his pocket for safekeeping when “a wave knocked it off his hand.”

The police department posted a photo of the left ear, saying a local resident found it in the sand on Saturday after the “World’s Strongest Man” contest on Anna Maria Island.

Prosthetic ears can cost thousands of dollars. Hall said the department will mail it to South Carolina.

“We will put it in box. I hope nobody sees it and freaks out,” he said.

