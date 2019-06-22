Florida police find prosthetic ear owner after Facebook post
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — Police in Florida trying to find the rightful owner of a prosthetic ear that washed up on their beach got a happy phone call from South Carolina on Thursday.
Holmes Beach Police Sgt. Brian Hall said a woman called saying the rubber ear they posted on Facebook belongs to her husband.
Hall said the Beaufort couple was vacationing in the Tampa Bay area when the man went swimming. She said he was trying to put the ear in his pocket for safekeeping when “a wave knocked it off his hand.”
The police department posted a photo of the left ear, saying a local resident found it in the sand on Saturday after the “World’s Strongest Man” contest on Anna Maria Island.
Prosthetic ears can cost thousands of dollars. Hall said the department will mail it to South Carolina.
“We will put it in box. I hope nobody sees it and freaks out,” he said.
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun complaints
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
22
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
22
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
23
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
25
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
25
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...