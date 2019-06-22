Expect long traffic delays on I-17 northbound near Sunset Point due to fire

The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect long delays on Interstate 17 northbound because of heavy traffic and smoke from the Badger Springs Fire north of Sunset Point.

The traffic delays stretch back to Black Canyon City, according to the agency’s Twitter posts.

The ADOT posts do not address when the delays will ease.

I-17 was closed in both directions for several hours on Friday because of the fire. ADOT reported about midnight that traffic flow had been restored, but the fire and smoke continue to be a cause of delays today.