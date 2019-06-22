OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, June 23
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chez Reavie shoots 63, takes a 6-stroke lead at Travelers
Golf

Chez Reavie hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship, Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Cromwell, Conn. (Jessica Hill/AP)

Chez Reavie hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship, Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Cromwell, Conn. (Jessica Hill/AP)

PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: June 22, 2019 11:59 p.m.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Chez Reavie was plodding along during the third round of the Travelers Championship, watching playing partner Zack Sucher extend his lead.

Then came the turn, both for the round and in the fortunes of the two players.

Coming off a third-place tie last week in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, the 37-year-old Reavie matched a tournament record with a back-nine 28 to shoot a 7-under 63. He took advantage of Sucher's problems and turned a six-stroke deficit into a six-stroke lead heading into Sunday.

The 2008 Canadian Open winner for his lone PGA Tour title, Reavie had a 16-under 194 total at TPC River Highlands. He birdied Nos. 8, 10-13, 15 and 17-18 and has the largest 54-hole lead in Travelers history.

"Zach got some tough breaks early," Reavie said. "I was able to kind of keep plugging along and make a few putts and the rest was history. I kind of caught fire at the end."

Sucher had a 71 to drop into a tie for second with Keegan Bradley (69) at 10 under.

Looking for his first PGA Tour win, Sucher — the 32-year-old former college star at Alabama-Birmingham — seemed to have it all going his way, until he didn't.

He took a share of the lead in the last group Thursday night, came into Saturday with a two-shot advantage and shot 31 on the front nine.

But his drive on the 10th hole went left, hit a tree and bounced backward landing in the rough just 154 yards from the tee. He ended up with a bogey on that hole. He needed two shots to get out of a plugged lie at the lip of a green-side bunker on the 11th and ended with a double bogey, and put his ball into two bunkers on the par-4 13th for another double.

It took just a half-hour for Sucher to go from five strokes ahead of Bradley to four strokes behind Reavie.

"Ten was awful and I deserved bogey, but man, three straight holes I hit shots that weren't that far off all behind the lip, so two of them plug and, yeah, rough, that's all you can say about it," Sucher said. "Other than those three holes, it was a great day."

Reavie needed just 23 putts in the round, consistently putting his approaches near the pin, despite a strong wind.

"On nine and 10, I kind of started to get a feel for the wind and how it was affecting my golf ball," he said. "Fortunately, today it kind of stayed steady in the same direction, so I just kind of navigated around in my yardage book to figure out where it was."

Roberto Diaz (67) and Jason Day (68) were tied for fourth, seven shots back. But Day said he does not think that's an insurmountable deficit on course where Bubba Watson overcame a six-stroke final-round deficit a year ago.

"There are a lot of emotions that come with Sundays, but I think Chez has been there and won before," Day said. "But every win is different and how you feel is different, so I just try to stick to what I am doing right now, and hopefully, the chips fall my way."

Brooks Koepka, coming off his runner-up finish at Pebble Beach, shot a 72 and was 1 under.

"It's hard to focus," Koepka said. "I don't think I am even over the PGA and then to exert all your energy last week — I'm just fried. I caught myself yawning out on the golf course. I don't think I've ever done that before."

Watson was looking for his fourth win in Connecticut to tie the record of Billy Casper. He closed his round of 73 with about a 25-foot putt for birdie to move to 2 under.

"That's how golf is," Watson said. "You don't like golf and then you make that long putt and you're ready to play the next day. I'd love to shoot that Jim Furyk round (58) just to have a chance."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Trio shares lead after 2 rounds at St. Jude Golf Classic
Sucher leads Travelers Championship as big names struggle
Woodland beats Reavie in Phoenix Open playoff
Kuchar leads Sony Open by 2 shots
Matt Kuchar takes 1-shot lead at Sony Open

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
23
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries