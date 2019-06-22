OFFERS
Sat, June 22
Bluegrass festival draws musicians, crowds

John Regalado and Rudy Mamula jam on the courthouse plaza during the 38th annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, June 22. The festival continues, starting at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 23. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

John Regalado and Rudy Mamula jam on the courthouse plaza during the 38th annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, June 22. The festival continues, starting at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 23. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: June 22, 2019 10:24 p.m.

38th annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival by Courier Video

Pattee Spott says music is her happy place.

“No matter what’s going on, music just makes you feel better,” Spott said after dancing to a jam session Saturday, June 22, during the 38th annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival on the courthouse plaza.

While bands performed every hour on the south side of courthouse plaza, culminating in local band Sugar & the Mint headlining the festival Saturday night, numerous musicians converged on the other side of the courthouse to jam. One of them was Marian Smith who was playing mandolin.

Smith said she has been playing the mandolin for about four or five years and that it was bluegrass that got her into the instrument.

“Bluegrass is the best,” she said. “It comes from the heart, it comes from the souls of people, especially out East. The coalmines, the hollers and people making their own way. It comes from the soul.”

Though she has been playing for only a few years, Smith said she has been going to bluegrass festivals for more than 40 years. For Prescott’s festival, it is easy to get to as she lives nearby and it has a pleasant atmosphere, so much so that it doesn’t get any better, she said.

As for other festivals, Smith said you get to meet people you don’t know and learn songs you have never heard before, picking them up quickly.

The Old Blue Band performs during the 38th annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, June 22. The festival continues, starting at 11 a.m., Sunday. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

“It’s unlike any other kind of music I’ve ever heard where you can never hear a song before and by the end of the song, you know it.”

Jamming with Dave Banjoseed and Tommy Coleman was Waldo Wingnut, playing a gutbucket. It is a bass, but has a bucket for a base, a long pole and gut for a string that connects the two, he said. Wingnut said he has been playing the instrument for 35 years, picking it up after Banjoseed told him about it and how to make one.

The 38th annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival continues Sunday, June 23, with more jam sessions and bands performing on the south side of the courthouse. The Central Valley Boys perform at 11 a.m. followed by the Blue Js at noon, Crying Uncle at 1 p.m., Old Blue Band at 2 p.m. and a drawing at 3 p.m.

For more information about the festival, visit www.prescott.org/2019-bluegrass-festival.html.

