Thornton, Plaisance lead Wings past Mercury
WNBA
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kayla Thornton had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Theresa Plaisance added 12 points and 11 rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 69-54 on Thursday night.
Dallas led by nine points entering the fourth quarter, but Phoenix made four 3-pointers in the first three minutes to pull to 53-52. The Wings scored the next 12 points to seal it as the Mercury went scoreless for nearly six minutes.
Arike Ogunbowale and Allisha Gray each added nine points for Dallas (2-5), which has won two straight. Thornton had eight points and seven rebounds in the first half to help Dallas build a 33-27 lead.
Leilani Mitchell led Phoenix (2-5) with 12 points and four 3-pointers. Brittney Griner added 11 points and blocked four shots to move into a tie with Lauren Jackson for third on the WNBA career list with 586.
DeWanna Bonner, the WNBA’s scoring leader at 23.8 points, and Griner combined to make just two of their first 15 shots as Phoenix trailed 43-31. Bonner finished with nine points.
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Prescott VA envisions plan to convert historic officer quarters into housing for homeless vets
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- RV trailer burns up, nearly catches home on fire in PV
- Need2Know: Holiday Courtyard opens ballroom; Bob’s Barbershop celebrates 1st year, location; Flags Galore & More gets new owners; Hilton Garden Inn breaks ground
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
21
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
22
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
22
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
23
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
25
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...