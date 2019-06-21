Numerous events planned to commemorate 6-year mark of Granite Mountain Hotshot tragedy

With June 30 falling on a Sunday this year, events commemorating the Granite Mountain Hotshots tragedy will coincide with that somber Sunday six years ago, when 19 members of the crew members died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

A number of events are planned in Prescott and Yarnell to honor the fallen 19 — ranging from the annual program in Yarnell to the ringing of bells on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in downtown P

YARNELL

The community of Yarnell will honor the Hotshots’ memory at a program at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Yarnell Hill Memorial Park, 22556 South Highway 89, Yarnell.

“This year’s ceremony will be particularly poignant as it falls on a Sunday, the same day of the week that the Hotshots perished,” states a news release from the Yarnell Hill Memorial Park organization.

The program will include two special guests: Augie Perry, owner of Augie’s restaurant in Prescott, who, the news release says, “has been a strong supporter of Yarnell in numerous ways since the fire, and whose restaurant showcases his love for firefighters.”

Also speaking will be Bob Broscheid, the new executive director of the Arizona State Parks and Trails, who will highlight developments at the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park, which is located two miles south of Yarnell.

The program also will include comments from firefighting personnel, residents and family of one of the Hotshots who died in the fire, along with several local musicians. Attendees also will be able to see and hear about the latest developments in the town’s Memorial Park.

The ceremony will conclude with the reading of the names of each fallen member of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew, and a moment of silence at 4:42 p.m.

Shade covers will be provided, but program organizers are asking attendees to bring chairs. Parking is available on either side of Highway 89, and the west entrance of the park will be clearly marked. In case of rain, the program will take place at the Yarnell Community Presbyterian Church, 16455 Tabletop Way, Yarnell.

PRESCOTT

A number of events and commemorations are planned in Prescott in the coming week to remember the city crew of Hotshots who died six years ago fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. They include:

• On Saturday, June 29, the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center at the Prescott Gateway Mall will mark its first anniversary by hosting the Central Arizona Fire and Medical (CAFMA) Honor Guard, who will pay tribute to the Hotshots with music.

Also on June 29, the center, which opened on June 29, 2018, will serve cake to recognize its first year in existence. There will also be a commemorative wreath for the 19 on display from June 29 to 30, with an honor guard posted on June 30.

Board members of the center organization will be on hand to greet visitors and answer questions throughout the day.

The center will be open daily from June 28 through July 7: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center will resume normal hours – Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — on July 12.

The center is located at the Prescott Gateway Mall, 3280 Gateway Boulevard, Prescott.

• Also on June 29, the Granite Mountain Gourd Society will conduct a special Gourd Dance in honor of the Hotshots at Frontier Village Shopping Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Gourd Society has been holding the Gourd Dance every year since the tragedy. The public is welcome to attend. Signs will point the way to the event site.

• Beginning at 4:42 p.m. June 30, the Yavapai County courthouse plaza bell will ring 19 times to honor each of the fallen Hotshots. “This will be a silent moment of reflection,” states a news release from the city. “No public comments are planned. To hear the bells, stand on the south side of the courthouse.”

