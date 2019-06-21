OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 21
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Micek: Trump’s re-election campaign faces major problems

By John L. Micek
Originally Published: June 21, 2019 8:44 p.m.

If you cover enough of President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies — and I’ve covered a bunch — you know you can count on a few things.

The pre-show soundtrack will be played at ear-splitting volume, working the crowd up into a WWE-scale frenzy. And then, when Trump hits the stage to thunderous applause, there’s a steady, hour-long stream of attacks on foes old and new. There will be some xenophobic and nativist rhetoric about illegal immigration, attacks on the media and vows that he — and he alone — is responsible for the “greatest” economy in American history. Plus whatever else happens to be rampaging across his Fox News-programmed brain.

Such was the case in Orlando, Florida, earlier this week, as Trump kicked off his 2020 re-election campaign in a state that he badly needs to win to capture a second term in the White House.

Right on schedule, Trump laced into former 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton (cue obligatory “lock her up!” chants from the crowd). He attacked the “phony witch hunt” and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, claiming, incorrectly, that there was no evidence that he had committed obstruction in Mueller’s 448-page report. There were, in fact, “multiple acts” of obstruction, according to Mueller.

As the Washington Post’s Dana Milbank noted, Trump remains hung up on Clinton, perhaps in the absence of an actual Democratic opponent in 2020. Or maybe he’s just that way. “Since his inauguration 879 days ago, Trump has mentioned or referred to his 2016 opponent or his presidential predecessor an average of 2.56 times per day, or once every nine hours and 20 minutes, according to computations by Factba.se, a data analytics company. “This is an order of magnitude more than Trump’s peers mentioned prior opponents and predecessors,” Milbank wrote.

In a lot of ways that matter, going to a Trump rally is a lot like going to a concert by a classic rock band. The crowd wants to hear the hits. It is not interested in new music.

And Trump, whose record is conspicuously devoid of actual achievement (no wall, no beautiful health care reform, and tax reform that’s largely left most Americans behind), has no new music to deliver either. So he’s just repackaging old hits for the same crowd.

Thanks to internal poll numbers that Trump first denied existed and then later acknowledged, we know that Trump is lagging his Democratic opponents in a number of key 2020 states. They included Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, the New York Times reported. Florida is also a key battleground state and integral to Trump’s re-election chances, and things are going no better there for him either.

A June 18 poll by Quinnipiac University in Florida showed Trump lagging former Vice President Joe Biden 50-41 percent. Trump also trailed Democratic contenders Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, and Pete Buttigieg.

Electoral results over the past two years suggest that Trump may be in similar trouble in Pennsylvania, where he narrowly defeated Clinton by 44,000 votes in 2016. Starting with the 2018 special election win of Rep. Conor Lamb, who’s a Blue Dog in all but name, the Keystone State’s purple tendencies have begun to reassert themselves.

That swing was further confirmed last November when, thanks to a court-imposed map, Democrats picked off three congressional seats in the Philadelphia suburbs, and a fourth in the traditional bellwether Lehigh Valley. The last Republican standing in the Philly ‘burbs, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, has voted with Democrats on a number of key pieces of legislation.

The Pennsylvania that Trump will try to woo in 2020 isn’t the same one that went for him in 2020. So-called “Trump Triers,” Democrats who crossed over three years ago, have had time to decide whether they’re going to stick with the president in 2020. Further, independent voters who were key to Trump’s coalition in 2016 aren’t onside now.

That’s backed up by May 15 Quinnipiac poll that showed Trump trailing Biden 51-37 percent among independent voters. Fifty-six percent of independents in that same poll said they disapproved of Trump’s job performance.

Now, granted, the first Democratic nominating contests are months away, and it’ll be even longer than that before we know who Trump will face in the 2020 general election campaign. And you can be sure we’re in store for one of the nastiest campaigns in decades.

Democrats are also experts at blowing their own momentum. But at least, at this relatively early stage, the numbers and trendlines are pointing their way.

It’s also pretty clear that Pennsylvania will once again be a presidential keystone.

An award-winning political journalist, John L. Micek is Editor-in-Chief of The Pennsylvania Capital-Star in Harrisburg, Pa. Email him at jmicek@penncapital-star.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJohnLMicek.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
SUN
23
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries