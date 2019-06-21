Little League All-Star Major preview: Tourney exciting for Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Prescott Valley Major’s All-Star team is gearing up for the District 10 Tournament in hopes of capturing that elusive and title and moving on to the state tournament.

Prescott Valley is set to do battle with rivals Prescott in the opening play-in round game of the double-elimination bracket on Monday. PV Manager Matt Hepperle said he is feeling excited about this electrifying match-up since it could really boost the confidence of his squad going forward

Aside from having five new players, the core group of this age group remains intact. These same players squandered a close one to Prescott in the championship game two years ago in the 10U tournament and again lost to Prescott twice in the 11U tournament last year.

“Obviously, we’re excited to get started playing,” Hepperle said. “Starting the tournament against Prescott, our rival, is always a good way to get the bracket started.”

The pitching rotation will feature stalwarts like Caden Randall and his son Matt Hepperle, who likely will start most of the games. On offense, Prescott Valley sports a nice combination of speed and power with batters like Jeremy Reynolds, Nico Garcia and Levi Stephenson.

“All-stars is always fun so everyone has been working hard and practicing four to five days a week for three weeks already and we’re ready to stop playing against each other and start playing in some real games,” Hepperle Sr. said.

Prescott Valley will have a chance for revenge as it takes on Prescott at 8 p.m. Monday. Winner of that game will play Williams in the first round of the winner’s bracket on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.