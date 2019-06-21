Little League All-Star Major preview: Tourney exciting for Prescott Valley
Little League
PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Prescott Valley Major’s All-Star team is gearing up for the District 10 Tournament in hopes of capturing that elusive and title and moving on to the state tournament.
Prescott Valley is set to do battle with rivals Prescott in the opening play-in round game of the double-elimination bracket on Monday. PV Manager Matt Hepperle said he is feeling excited about this electrifying match-up since it could really boost the confidence of his squad going forward
Aside from having five new players, the core group of this age group remains intact. These same players squandered a close one to Prescott in the championship game two years ago in the 10U tournament and again lost to Prescott twice in the 11U tournament last year.
“Obviously, we’re excited to get started playing,” Hepperle said. “Starting the tournament against Prescott, our rival, is always a good way to get the bracket started.”
The pitching rotation will feature stalwarts like Caden Randall and his son Matt Hepperle, who likely will start most of the games. On offense, Prescott Valley sports a nice combination of speed and power with batters like Jeremy Reynolds, Nico Garcia and Levi Stephenson.
“All-stars is always fun so everyone has been working hard and practicing four to five days a week for three weeks already and we’re ready to stop playing against each other and start playing in some real games,” Hepperle Sr. said.
Prescott Valley will have a chance for revenge as it takes on Prescott at 8 p.m. Monday. Winner of that game will play Williams in the first round of the winner’s bracket on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8 p.m.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Woman injured in Highway 69 crash June 7 dies
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Prescott VA envisions plan to convert historic officer quarters into housing for homeless vets
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Apartment complex uninhabitable after fire in Prescott Valley
- RV trailer burns up, nearly catches home on fire in PV
- Need2Know: Holiday Courtyard opens ballroom; Bob’s Barbershop celebrates 1st year, location; Flags Galore & More gets new owners; Hilton Garden Inn breaks ground
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott
- 6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
21
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
22
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
22
|
Family Storytime
|
SUN
23
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
TUE
25
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...