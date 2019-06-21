OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 21
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Little League All-Star Major preview: Pitching staff could be difference for Prescott
Little League

Prescott Little League All-Star Ethan Warren gets some reps in on the mound during team practice on Thursday, June 20, at Bill Vallely Field. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Prescott Little League All-Star Ethan Warren gets some reps in on the mound during team practice on Thursday, June 20, at Bill Vallely Field. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: June 21, 2019 1:02 a.m.

PRESCOTT — If there was one supposed “powerhouse” going into the District 10 Major’s All-Star tournament, Prescott would have a very strong case since manager Terry Magnett and the team’s core group of players have won this tournament the past two years, albeit in different age groups.

Needless to say, Magnett will always have his players ready to compete for the District 10 crown in order to return to the state tournament where the team took third place back when they were in the minor’s group.

“I feel very confident. They are a great group of boys,” Magnett said. “We got a lot of depth, we’re about seven pitchers strong. I feel comfortable throwing any of those seven pitchers out there on the mound. We can hit up and down the lineup … and we play great defense.”

Prescott has been practicing six days a week, and just as Magnett alluded to, the team has a number of viable options when it comes to pitching. Adrian Sanderford, Cooper Kasun, Taylor Keppel, Cooper Magnett, Ethan Warren and Zane Gaul are all capable of starting a game on the bump and lead the team to victory.

Catcher Jacob Patterson will be the pitcher’s best friend as Magnett has touted him to be one of the top catchers in Arizona for his ability to limit passed balls.

“Defensively, he’s phenomenal. He is literally a backstop back there and he can block balls and has a canon for an arm and he just works really well with the pitchers.”

Patterson also feels very confident about his team going into the tournament but understands their opponents won’t a walk in park.

“We’re pretty much solid all the way through our lineup. We can hit one through nine,” Patterson said. “I feel like we do have a solid team but everybody else is pretty good too.”

Prescott will open the double-elimination tournament against Prescott Valley in a play-in round game on Monday at Bill Vallely Field at 8 p.m. Winner of that game will move on to the first round of the winner’s bracket to duke it out against Williams on Tuesday while the loser will drop down to the loser’s bracket.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott 11U team claims 1st-round bye at state
Prescott run rules Prescott Valley in 11U All-Stars opener
Little League All-Star Major preview: Chino Valley confident going into Monday opener
Preview: Prescott All-Stars favored in 11U tourney at Ziegler Field
Little League All-Star rosters released

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
21
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
22
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
22
Family Storytime
SUN
23
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries