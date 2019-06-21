Little League All-Star Major preview: Pitching staff could be difference for Prescott

PRESCOTT — If there was one supposed “powerhouse” going into the District 10 Major’s All-Star tournament, Prescott would have a very strong case since manager Terry Magnett and the team’s core group of players have won this tournament the past two years, albeit in different age groups.

Needless to say, Magnett will always have his players ready to compete for the District 10 crown in order to return to the state tournament where the team took third place back when they were in the minor’s group.

“I feel very confident. They are a great group of boys,” Magnett said. “We got a lot of depth, we’re about seven pitchers strong. I feel comfortable throwing any of those seven pitchers out there on the mound. We can hit up and down the lineup … and we play great defense.”

Prescott has been practicing six days a week, and just as Magnett alluded to, the team has a number of viable options when it comes to pitching. Adrian Sanderford, Cooper Kasun, Taylor Keppel, Cooper Magnett, Ethan Warren and Zane Gaul are all capable of starting a game on the bump and lead the team to victory.

Catcher Jacob Patterson will be the pitcher’s best friend as Magnett has touted him to be one of the top catchers in Arizona for his ability to limit passed balls.

“Defensively, he’s phenomenal. He is literally a backstop back there and he can block balls and has a canon for an arm and he just works really well with the pitchers.”

Patterson also feels very confident about his team going into the tournament but understands their opponents won’t a walk in park.

“We’re pretty much solid all the way through our lineup. We can hit one through nine,” Patterson said. “I feel like we do have a solid team but everybody else is pretty good too.”

Prescott will open the double-elimination tournament against Prescott Valley in a play-in round game on Monday at Bill Vallely Field at 8 p.m. Winner of that game will move on to the first round of the winner’s bracket to duke it out against Williams on Tuesday while the loser will drop down to the loser’s bracket.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.